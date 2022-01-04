The new year has kicked off and so have the adventures for a lineup of famous faces in the Aussie jungle.
The 2022 season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back on Channel 10 and we're promised more creepy crawlies and juicy campfire chats as the celebs compete in a range of extreme challenges in order to win the final prize money for their nominated charity.
The Aussie version of the popular reality television show is in its eighth year, with previous winners being Freddie Flintoff, Brendan Fevola, Casey Donovan, Fiona O'Loughlin, Richard Reid, Miguel Maestre and The Bachelor's Abbie Chatfield.
Advertisement
As we gear up to witness more spiders, snakes, Julia Morris' jokes and a massive jungle twist, here's everything we know about this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.
Who Is In The Cast?
While Twitter always kicks into overdrive on premiere night with the 'Who are these D-listers?' line, the producers have done a solid job in sourcing celebrities this year who actually hit the fame radar at a decent level.
As has been the case in previous years, there's a comedian, chef, beauty queen, musician and of course some sports stars (ahem footy players) thrown in for good measure. But the show has also shaken it up in 2022 by including someone who's NOT famous but has to convince their castmates that they're actually the biggest celeb of them all. Plot twist!
Poh Ling Yeow
After shooting to fame as the runner-up on the debut season of MasterChef Australia in 2009, Poh has been a favourite fixture on Australian TV with her own cooking shows. In 2020 she returned to the franchise on the all-stars version, MasterChef Australia: Back To Win, before having a massive 2021 on Adam and Poh's Malaysia in Australia and Snackmasters.
Every I'm A Celeb season needs a professional chef to keep the campfire cooking duties in order, especially when they're left to be creative with limited ingredients like beans, rice and kangaroo meat. That's enough of a reason to suggest Poh will be sticking around in the jungle for a while.
Advertisement
David Subritzky aka The David
Here we go, the non-celeb has arrived. David Subritzky is a Gold Coast creative and selfie-lover who's going into the jungle to convince his castmates he's actually famous. Unsurprisingly, he does have some ties to the Aussie TV world because his sister, Layla Subritzky, was the 2012 Big Brother Australia runner-up.
On opening night, Poh was tasked with helping David maintain his cover, which is he's a top influencer with 3.9 million followers. He's a shoe designer known as 'The David' and famous for his '8 Inch Daves' that have been worn by Miley Cyrus and Cardi B. David's gone into the jungle as a no-one but he'll probably come out of this experience just as famous as the rest.
Dylan Lewis
If you're a 90s baby you'll recognise Dylan from the music show, Recovery which was a massive hit during that decade. He's also a well-known radio host and been an extra in Star Wars, scene 11, Dex’s Diner.
The opening night selfie challenge required Dylan to do the tongue selfie while jumping out of a plane and he nailed it, which is frankly the most impressive achievement in my eyes.
Beau Ryan
Advertisement
Since retiring from playing NRL in 2014, a media career has been the 36-year-old's main focus so it's no surprise that Beau's popped up in the jungle. He's appeared on The Footy Show, guest-hosted KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show and was most recently the host of The Amazing Race on Channel 10.
Maria Thattil
Along with Poh, the casting of Maria Thattil is one of my favourites on the season this year. Maria was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2020, and while beauty pageants often get a bad rep, the 28-year-old has used her platform responsibly to speak up about important issues such as diversity, women's rights and body image. Can Maria nab herself another crown in the Aussie jungle? We'll just have to wait and see.
Nathan Buckley
Enlisting Nathan Buckley to head into the jungle is a bit of a producer's dream because the 49-year-old is no stranger to controversy and I can only expect he'll get some serious campfire convos going. The former professional Australian rules football coach and player is a regular sports commentator and isn't afraid to let his opinion be known.
Brooke McClymont
A darling of Aussie country music, Brooke is part of the sibling trio, The McClymonts. Formed in 2006, the band includes Brooke's equally talented sisters, Samantha and Mollie.
Advertisement
She says she's going to miss her children while in the jungle, but her love of music won't be left behind on this adventure and we're looking forward to her leading some cheesy jungle singalongs with her fellow campmates.
Emily Seebohm
Reigning the headlines last year at the Tokyo Olympics, professional swimmer Emily is a force to be reckoned with. The four time Olympian has won 56 medals on the world stage, after debuting for the Aussie team at the age of 14.
Now 29, Emily's found some time on her hands as the pandemic restricts overseas travel for swimming comps and that's what brings her to the jungle for a new challenge to dive straight into.
Derek Kickett
Derek Kickett is a sure name as far as AFL legends go, and the now 59=year-old retired player is ready to kick some serious goals in the I'm A Celeb jungle.
The uncle of well-known AFL players Dale Kickett and Lance 'Buddy' Franklin is stoked to be on the show to represent the First Nations community. "Im in the jungle glad to be selected to show all the MOB," he wrote on Instagram.
Cal Wilson
Comedy-lovers will recognise Cal thanks to her hilariously entertaining standup routines as well appearances on Have You Been Paying Attention? and Hughesy, We Have a Problem. Often mistaken for fellow comedy queen, Fiona O'Loughlin (who won I'm A Celeb in 2018), the former radio host is ready to have the last laugh.
Advertisement
Joey Essex
There is almost always a British star on the Aussie versions of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and it looks like this year's star who has crossed the pond is Joey. Well versed in how reality television works, the 31-year-old is known for being a cast member of The Only Way Is Essex.
With a whopping 1.8 million Instagram followers, he may be the biggest star there in social media terms, but just how many Aussie viewers actually know Joey? Well regardless, they'll be learning a lot more about him very soon when he enters the jungle on day 2.
Who Are The Hosts?
They've enjoyed the job since I'm A Celeb first rolled out its Aussie version in 2015, and Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris are back in the gig again.
While Dr Chris first appeared on our screens as the star of Bondi Vet, and comedian Julia Morris has been a regular on the comedy circuit and on shows like House Husbands, I'd say their hosting on this program is some of their best work. With their cheesy jokes, questionable acting and Julia's fierce fashion, there's so much going on when these two are on the TV and it makes for a break from watching celebs eating cockroaches.
Advertisement
What Is The Air Date?
After premiering on Monday, January 3 at 7:30pm on Channel 10, the show continues with a daily serving of jungle shenanigans across five days. Airing Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on the same network and on 10 Play on Demand, you're promised plenty of action with challenges, eliminations and juicy confessionals.
Where Is It Filmed?
While several seasons in the past have been filmed at Kruger National Park in South Africa, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced production to be on home soil.
This season was filmed in late 2021 in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, and with some dense rainforests to work with, the team have done a great job of making the atmosphere as jungle-like as possible. The 2021 seaon was also filmed here.
What Is the Prize?
The celebrities don't actually take home a personal prize, but rather compete for a chance to win $100,000 at the end to go towards their nominated charity.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Demand.