Last year, we were spoiled with both a regular and celebrity version of MasterChef Australia. And in 2022, the TV kitchen gods are treating us to yet another format of the popular cooking show, so whip out your aprons everybody.
Channel 10 is bringing back the reality show that has made the likes of Poh Ling Yeow, Sarah Tiong and Adam Liaw famous with MasterChef Australia: Foodies vs Favourites.
It's a delicious combo of everything a MasterChef fan could ever dream of, because the cast features 12 fresh-faced foodies (and who doesn't love discovering next-gen chefs to follow on Tik Tok and Instagram?) who will go up against 12 of our favourites, who've already got a special place in our hearts from their previous stints in the MasterChef kitchen.
Here is everything we know about the 2022 season, MasterChef Australia: Foodies vs Favourites.
Who Is In The Cast?
While we don't usually find out who the contestants are until a few weeks before the show premieres, Channel 10 has generously shared the names of some of the MasterChef alumnae who will star this season.
Sarah Todd
Since appearing on the sixth season of MasterChef in 2014, Sarah has forged a name for herself in the food industry in Australia and beyond.
As well as being the proud co-owner of two eateries in India called The Wine Rack and Antares Restaurant & Beach Club in Goa, she has two cookbooks and has maintained a solid television career with cooking shows airing on SBS and Foxtel.
The mother of one initially established a career in modelling when she was discovered at the age of 18, before tapping into her love for cooking and international cuisines by studying at the acclaimed culinary arts program, Le Cordon Bleu.
Julie Goodwin
Who can forget the OG MasterChef queen? Julie won the first-ever season of MasterChef back in 2009, where she was up against Poh Ling Yeow in a nail-biting grand finale.
Since then she's released a slew of recipe books with a family-friendly focus, has created her own cooking school and unsurprisingly, made multiple guest appearances on MasterChef.
The 51-year-old also swapped the kitchen for the jungle in 2015 when she appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! I can't wait to see Julie back on screen.
Alvin Quah
Alvin is another name from the MasterChef hall of fame, after appearing in the second season back in 2010. Born in Kuala Lumpur with Chinese-Malaysian heritage, he is very passionate about making Malaysian cuisine as renowned as Chinese and Thai food is.
Like many of his fellow co-stars, he managed to make a foray into further television work, hosting the cooking show Malaysia Kitchen in 2016. Now it's time to brace yourself for Alvin's TV comeback.
Michael Weldon
It was a pretty close call in 2011 when Michael finished as runner-up to Kate Bracks in the MasterChef season 3 finale. He's now a co-host of Farm To Fork, a Channel 10 food show that counts fellow MasterChef star Courtney Roulston as a host.
Hailing from South Australia, he also works as a development chef at retail giant Coles. But in my opinion, all you really need to know is where to find Michael's social media, because his incredible food snaps are going to make your mouth water in seconds.
Stay tuned for the rest of the cast reveal.
Who Are The Judges?
Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen will be judging the dishes once again. Writer Melissa, acclaimed chef Jock and former MasterChef winner himself, Andy, took over the judging reigns in 2020 from Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston, who were on the program for 10 years.
The trio seems to be thrilled about the upcoming season, with Melissa recently saying she, Jock and Andy "couldn't be more excited".
"We are back for another action-packed season of thrills, chills and kitchen spills... we couldn’t be more pumped!" she said in a Channel 10 press release. "Add to that a handful of new MasterChef foodies going head-to-head with beloved characters from the MasterChef universe over the years… and then of course there’s JULIE GOODWIN!
“If ever there was a time to feel connected through food, it’s now: MasterChef Australia is the hit of nostalgia, inspiration and feel-good fun we need as a nation and Jock, Andy and I couldn’t be more excited to serve up a generous and heartfelt serving to audiences in 2022."
What Is The Air Date?
The network is yet to confirm the air date but we're expecting a premiere around Easter time after Channel 10 has rolled out complete seasons of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Australian Survivor: Blood v Water.
It isn't too far away, really, so let the early countdown begin.
Where Is It Filmed?
Filming of MasterChef Australia takes place at Centenary Hall, Royal Melbourne Showgrounds. Production has ramped up safety precautions over the last two years during COVID-19, and in the 2021 regular season, the cast was lucky enough to travel to the Northern Territory to film a few on-location episodes there.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of MasterChef Australia usually takes home a quarter of a million dollars which is a pretty sweet deal. In 2021, winner Justin Narayan's money prize came to $250,000, while first runner-up Pete Campbell scored $30,000 and second-runner-up Kishwar Chowdhury took home $20,000.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of MasterChef Australia: Foodies vs Favourites.