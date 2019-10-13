The Internet Is Roasting Heston Blumenthal For His Comments About Female Chefs

First Marco Pierre White + now Heston Blumenthal maintain that female chefs "aren't strong enough to lift heavy pots and pans." Hmmm. I suspect they're strong enough to roast a chauvinist pig on a spit. Now there's a recipe for success. #sexisminthekitchen— Kathy Lette (@KathyLette) October 12, 2019
Less mothers/women are chefs because the hospitality industry has notoriously bad flexible working options for parents, not because they can’t lift the pans 🤦🏼♀️— Candi Tegg (@candi_tegg) October 11, 2019
You ever tried lifting a 6 month old baby in a car seat Heston? They’re bloody heavy you over privileged idiot 💪🏼 https://t.co/0zRVZVY4vo
Heston Blumenthal thinks that evolution means mums can't lift pots and pans but they can lift their 2 stone toddler. pic.twitter.com/V6jBqdntXW— Emilie (@silverwoodcope) October 13, 2019
Heston Blumenthal ' comments in yesterday's mail has infuriated me. My daughter has been a top chef in many top restaurants throughout the north west for 30years and can handle any equipment in the kitchen with ease. She is 5 foot and weighs 7stone. How dare you— anne wilson (@2663anne) October 13, 2019
Heston Blumenthal busy lifting 1950s pots & pans over here— Vix (@lillai23) October 13, 2019
“WOMEN! Get in the kitchen! No...not like that” pic.twitter.com/myWzLePR1f
Ugh ugh ugh - some men still believe women 'belong in the kitchen'🤮 but then as soon as they look to make cooking a profession, they are 'unable to lift the heavy pots and pans' https://t.co/12I8IhRwzA— Grace Gausden (@gracegausden93) October 11, 2019
I’m disappointed to read that Heston has joined Marco in saying that women can’t do the heavy lifting in the kitchen. This is what I look like after service. Mulberry-stained fingernails, old scars, new burns. Big muscles too, lads. I’m as tough as I need to be. pic.twitter.com/cOIZOVL2DH— Julie Goodwin (@_JulieGoodwin) October 13, 2019