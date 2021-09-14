While MasterChef Australia wrapped up earlier this year, a star-studded version of the popular cooking program called Celebrity MasterChef is just around the corner.
The Channel 10 reality show will feature ten well-known celebs playing for their chosen charities, battling it out in the kitchen that's made the likes of Poh Ling Yeow, Julie Goodwin, Reynold Poernomo and Justin Narayan famous.
Before now, MasterChef Australia has only had one other celebrity version, back in 2009. Olympic swimmer Eamon Sullivan came out on top that season, winning $50,000 for charity Swim Survive Stay Alive.
As we wait for the new season and the delicious dishes it'll serve up, here's everything we know about this year's Celebrity MasterChef.
The Cast
The celebrities competing on the show this year come from a range of fields, including comedy, sport, acting and fashion design.
It's a big change to swap their day jobs for cooking on national TV, but that's what will make this competition even more compelling to watch.
The cast includes actors Rebecca Gibney and Matt LeNevez, singer Dami Im, radio host and former Big Brother star Chrissie Swan, fashion designer Collette Dinnigan, gold medal Olympian Ian Thorpe, comedian Dilruk Jayasinha, footballer Archie Thompson, AFL champ Nick Riewoldt and British kitchen royalty, Tilly Ramsay who is the daughter of acclaimed chef, Gordon Ramsay.
The Judges
Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen will be judging the dishes. This will be the trio's fourth time front and centre on the reality show after they appeared on MasterChef: Back To Win and Junior MasterChef in 2020, and then the main MasterChef series this year.
Last year food writer Leong, acclaimed chef Zonfrillo and former MasterChef winner himself, Allen, took over the judging reigns from Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston who were on the program for 10 years.
Mel recently opened up about filming the show with a celebrity cast, and had no complaints about the experience.
In an Instagram post promoting the new season, she said she and her fellow judges "are honoured and thrilled to have spent time with such wonderful humans."
Air Date
While Channel 10 is yet to confirm an air date, it won't be long before the show hits our screens.
The network has been rolling out an impressive slate of reality television during the pandemic. The Masked Singer just premiered off the back of the Survivor finale and Making It Australia kicks off in mid-September.
After that, it won't be long before Celebrity MasterChef and Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette claim their slots.
The Prize
While the main MasterChef series rewards winners with a $250,000 cash prize, the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef are actually competing to win money for a chosen charity.
What Else We Know
The first promo has already revealed some nuggets of the joy, tears and deliciousness we can expect this season.
Highlights include more of Melissa Leong's show-stopping earrings, Chrissie Swan's crush on Gordon Ramsay and Back To The Rafters actor Rebecca Gibney getting emotional when her dish wins the judges' hearts.