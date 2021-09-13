5 Reasons We’re Excited For Celebrity MasterChef After Watching The First Trailer

For those missing the drool-worthy dishes and feel-good nostalgia that the MasterChef series is famous for, fret not, as the franchise is about to return with a star-studded lineup.
Celebrity MasterChef Australia is set to air later this year and the first promo has dropped, revealing some of our favourite home-grown celebs (plus one international face) that promise to serve up more fun from the kitchen to our TV screens.
Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen will be judging the food cooked by actors Rebecca Gibney and Matt LeNevez, singer Dami Im, radio host and former Big Brother star Chrissie Swan, fashion designer Collette Dinnigan, gold medal Olympian Ian Thorpe, comedian Dilruk Jayasinha, footballer Archie Thompson, AFL champ Nick Riewoldt and British kitchen royalty, Tilly Ramsay who is the daughter of acclaimed chef, Gordon Ramsay.
After watching the trailer that reveals pranks, tears and even a celebrity crush, here are five reasons we're excited for the upcoming season of Celebrity MasterChef.
1. Melissa Leong's Earrings Are Back
In addition to her eloquence when critiquing food and the connections she immediately forges with contestants, Leong is known for her incredible on-screen style and that includes her show-stopping earrings.
The trailer already gives us a glimpse of two pairs of dazzling drop accessories, so let the bling-spiration continue this season.
2. Chrissie Swan Reveals A Celeb Crush, And No, It's Not Jock
Katy Perry may have called judge Jock Zonfrillo 'daddy' and asked him to put food in her mouth during the 2020 season, but Chrissie Swan has the hots for another celeb chef.
In the trailer, the radio host is seen entering the MasterChef kitchen with Tilly Ramsay.
"Tilly Ramsay, culinary royalty," Swan says in a voiceover. "And I'm a bit nervous because you know, I've probably got a crush on her dad."
3. Dr Patrick Reid From Offpsing Is Back
It's been eight years since his character, Dr Patrick Reid, died on popular drama Offpsring, but the real-life dreamboat that is Matt LeNevez is back.
"I feel completely out of my comfort zone," the actor admits, and at one point he jokingly tries to leave the kitchen when the judges ask to taste his food.
Frankly, the mere sight of him in an apron has already amped up our appetite.
4. We Recognise Every Star
Reality shows in the past have been criticised for enlisting relatively unknown celebrities or people who only landed fame thanks to their social media presence.
But we love that each of the stars cast on Celebrity MasterChef has made a name for themselves in their own right.
Whether it be for sport, acting, singing or comedy, they've proved their talent over time and this will make it all the more fun to watch them flex their culinary chops.
5. Diversity That Makes Our Hearts Sing
One of MasterChef's greatest strengths over the years has been its ability to showcase Australia's diverse population through multicultural food and personal stories of family and identity.
In this season we're seeing celebrities of various body shapes, ages, sexualities and cultural backgrounds.
As Leong puts it in the clip, this season is going to be "pure unadulterated joy", and we can certainly see why.
Watch the full trailer below.
Celebrity MasterChef Australia will air on Channel 10 later this year.