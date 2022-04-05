Story from Entertainment

A Sweet Sneak Peek Into The Dessert-Filled MasterChef Australia Kitchen As Reynold Poernomo Returns

Alicia Vrajlal
Fans of the reality show are in for a true sweet treat when MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites kicks off very soon.
A new promo for the Channel 10 show reveals that desserts are going to be front and centre this season, which perfectly suits the show's Easter Monday premiere date, don't you think?
What's more, dessert king Reynold Poernomo is set to make an epic return.
The clip shows Poernomo being introduced into the MasterChef kitchen by judge Melissa Leong before he walks in with a mystery dessert that leaves the contestants and other judges gobsmacked.
Poernomo, who appeared on MasterChef in 2017 (fourth place) and then on the MasterChef Australia: Back To Win season in 2020 (third place), became well-known as the 'dessert king' of the cooking show franchise because of his extravagant sweet dishes that exemplify intricate baking techniques, delightful flavours and beautiful presentations.
Since his reality TV debut, he's gone on to open two successful Koi dessert cafes with his brothers in Sydney.
Reynold Poernomo makes a guest appearance on MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites
While Poernomo will only make a guest appearance on the show, there are plenty of desserts being whipped up in the MasterChef kitchen this season, as the promo reveals.
This year there are 12 former MasterChef contestants and 12 amateur home cooks going head to head in the competition to impress judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.
The favourites include Billie McKay (Season 7), Sashi Cheliah (Season 10), Alvin Quah (Season 2), Michael Weldon (Season 3) Mindy Woods (Season 4), Christina Batista (Season 5), Sarah Todd (Season 6), John Carasig (Season 7), Aldo Ortado (Season 10), Minoli De Silva (Season 13) and Tommy Pham (Season 13).
The fans are Ali Stoner, Jenn Lee, Chris Tran, Daniel Lamble, Dulan Hapuarachchi, Harry Tomlinson, Keyma Vasquez Montero, Matt Landmark, Max Krapivsky, Melanie Persson, Montana Hughes and Steph Woon.
The cast of MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites
As we count down until MasterChef hits our screens, enjoy looking at these desserts that the contestants have whipped up outside of the TV kitchen.

Melanie Perrson

Chris Tran

John Carasig

Steph Woon

Montana Hughes

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites premieres on Easter Monday, April 18 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.
