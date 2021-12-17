Shortbread Wreaths & Perfect Pippies: 3 Masterchef Stars Share Their Go-To Christmas Recipes

From scrumptious chocolate pudding to fresh tiger prawns and my mum's spicy BBQ spread, Christmastime always reminds me of the delicious food our family and friends tuck into to celebrate the holidays.
Having been on the hunt this year for some new Xmas day menu items, I turned to the expertise of three acclaimed chefs of MasterChef fame for some foodie inspiration.
Former contestants Sarah Tiong and Reece Hignell each offer a unique twist on their signature dishes to keep the sweet and savoury gods happy, while guest judge and famous pastry chef Kirsten Tibballs shares her glorious shortbread wreath recipe.
Enjoy recreating these recipes and treating your tastebuds to a very delicious Christmas.