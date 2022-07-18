MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites runner-up Sarah Todd says breast cancer research and funding is extremely important to her after her mother, Lorraine was diagnosed with the cancer.
In her latest Instagram post, the 34-year-old said she and her son Phoenix are supporting breast cancer charity McGrath Foundation's "mission of providing breast care nurses to every person diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia by 2025".
"My Mum is a breast cancer survivor so I know how important it is to have the support of breast care nurses," wrote Todd.
The celebrity chef was 21 when her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer on her 50th birthday. The diagnosis came as a "huge shock" and her mum began chemotherapy soon after.
"Mum was a single mother who raised three children, worked full time and did everything on her own. I see her as a superwoman," she previously told The Indian Sun.
"When she got sick, it was a huge shock for her to go from caregiver to the one needing to receive care for the first time."
Todd said it was particularly challenging to watch her mother undergo chemotherapy treatment and lose her hair in the process.
"Nobody really talks about the fact that losing your hair can cause crazy amounts of pain," she said. "Mum felt like her scalp was being stabbed with pins as her hair fell out."
In another interview with Over Sixty, Todd explained that she hoped for improved treatment and research outcomes in the next 10 years.
"It is not until you or someone you love must fight for their life that you realise how vital the breast cancer trials are," she said, adding she hopes "the incidence of breast cancer will decrease to the extent that the focus will be on prevention strategies."
Approximately 80% of breast cancer cases occur in women over 50, however it is estimated to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women aged 20-39.
Todd's most recent Instagram post supporting extra funding for breast cancer nurses comes after she finished as runner-up on MasterChef Australia last week, with Billie McKay being crowned the winner.
She has since revealed she will be filming another television show in India, and has also launched a range of chilli sauces with her brother called Hot Toddy.