The Secret Suckiness Of Life After Breast Cancer

My biggest challenge, though, is staying sane under the pressure to keep all this a secret. Without oestrogen and progesterone, I’m a miserable, volatile beast. One anti-depressant — out of six that I’ve tried — takes the edge off, barely (and causes a tertiary set of problems, but I give up). I don’t recognise myself in the mirror, especially if I’m naked, but I don’t feel like myself anymore to begin with, so I guess that works. Or would work, if I lived in my own private universe. In the real world, it takes a toll on everybody around me. My husband has lost the woman he married. My daughters are relearning how to get what they want from me, which sounds cute but is actually heartbreaking.