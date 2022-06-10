The Masked Singer returns to Australian screens in 2022, with another mystery lineup of celebrities ready to sing their hearts out and keep viewers guessing as to who they are behind the quirky masks.
While it's still hosted by Osher Günsberg, Season 4 will be different to previous years. Not only will there be a string of new costumes for the contestants, but there's a shakeup to the judging panel to keep things exciting.
Here is everything we know about this year's season of The Masked Singer.
Who Are The Judges?
The Masked Singer has proved to be a ratings success over the past three years with judges Dave Hughes (aka Hughesy), Jackie 'O' Henderson and Dannii Minogue joined by Lindsay Lohan in 2019, and then Urzila Carlson in 2020 and 2021.
However, expect some fresh faces to the judging panel in 2022. Hughesy will be joined by three new female co-stars: Spice Girls singer Mel B, The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield and Chrissie Swan of Big Brother fame.
"How lucky am I to already have three amazing years with a brilliant cast," Hughes said in an official statement provided to Refinery29 Australia. "I look forward to another season of so much fun with a stellar new guessing group. They are going to look for me for guidance. God help them."
Chatfield said she's "thrilled" to be joining the show and has her eyes set on guessing the celeb under each and every mask.
"I'm the first to say I can be competitive and I’m so ready to put my pop culture knowledge to the test and guess who is under the mask," she said. "Bring on the clues!"
Meanwhile Swan will be firm competition, saying, "I'm here to guess who is under the masks, I'm here to get them right and I mean business! And let’s face it, I couldn't possibly be any worse than Hughesy at guessing them correctly!"
Spice Girl Mel B is no stranger to Aussie reality TV gigs, after previously being a judge on The X Factor and a coach on The Voice. She might even have more of an edge over the other judges as she's been a contestant on The Masked Singer twice — as 'Seahorse' in UK's 2021 season and as 'Medusa' in Spain's 2021 season.
Who Is In The Masked Singer Cast?
Well, that's the million-dollar question and the entire point of the show. If previous seasons are anything to go by, The Masked Singer Australia cast usually includes a combination of local reality stars, singers, actors and at least one international name. The previous winners include Cody Simpson as 'Robot' (Season 1), Bonnie Anderson as 'Bushranger' (Season 2) and Anastacia as 'Vampire' (Season 3).
We can expect promos to start rolling out very soon, where sneak-peeks at the costumes and initial clues will give us first indications of who could be competing.
What Is The Air Date?
The air date for The Masked Singer Australia is yet to be announced, but we know it will most likely premiere after the finale of Channel 10's current reality TV ratings sensation, MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites. Plus, the network also has the new season of The Bachelor Australia in store, featuring three men looking for love in a franchise-first.
Where Is It Filmed?
While in 2019 and 2020 the show was filmed at Sydney's Fox Studios and Docklands Studios in Melbourne, the 2021 season was shot at Carriageworks in Sydney. It's expected the show will set up base at the same location this year, but there's no exact word on that just yet.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of The Masked Singer receives a trophy to mark their victory, and while no prize money is awarded to the winner, all celebs are paid for their involvement on the show.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of The Masked Singer.