Everything We Know About The Amazing Race Australia 2022

The Amazing Race is back in 2022 and fans can expect plenty of adventure as the show returns to its original format.
Thanks to international travel opening up again, the cast will be racing around the world in a series of challenges after the past two years limited production to Australia.
With physical and mental challenges that involve things like travel, solving clues and interacting with foreign locals, the teams will be put through their paces in this action-packed season.
Here's everything we know about Season 6 of The Amazing Race Australia.
Who Is In The Cast of The Amazing Race?
Advertisement
Teams of two will grab their backpacks and race around the globe this year, and while we're yet to know the names of who's in the competition, a sneak peek trailer (at the bottom of this article) already gives us a first glimpse of some of the faces on the show.
Who Is The Host?
Former NRL player Beau Ryan returns as the host of The Amazing Race Australia in 2022 for the third time.
When Does The Amazing Race Start?
The Amazing Race Australia premieres Monday, August 29 at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play. It comes after the network's successful launch of The Masked Singer, and ahead of another big reality show, The Bachelor Australia, which will air on Channel 10 later in the year.
Where Is The Amazing Race Filmed?
Expect plenty of interesting and diverse international locations this season, as Channel 10's official press release promises the show will take us "from the picturesque cliffs of Santorini, to the markets of Marrakech, and the tropical waters of Caye Caulker".
What Is The Prize?
In previous years the contestants have competed for $250,000 in prize money, which we can expect is the reward for Season 6 too.
The previous winners of show have been Tyler Atkins & Nathan Joliffe (Season 1), Shane Haw & Andrew Thoday (Season 2), Daniel Little & Ryan Thomas (Season 3), Tim & Rod Sattler-Jones (Season 4), and Brendon Crawley & Jackson Dening (Season 5).
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of The Amazing Race.