Everything We Know About The Bachelor Australia 2022

The Bachelor Australia is set to return for 2022! For its 10th year anniversary, the Channel 10 dating franchise is mixing things up — big time.
Last year, the franchise faced fizzling numbers with Jimmy Nicholson's season marking the show's lowest ever premiere, with 482,000 metro viewers tuning in. And while Brooke Blurton's Bachelorette saw a similar response, the season was groundbreaking in many ways — she was the first Indigenous and queer Bachelorette, not only in Australia, but the world.
Quelling whispers about the show's cancellation, this season is already sizzling with rumours about the upcoming cast and curveballs coming their way.
Who Is The Bachelor Australia 2022?
The big question on everybody's lips is of course, who is our new Bachelor? While nothing has been confirmed, there are some key contenders vying for the top spot — or should we say spots.
Like we saw in 2020 with Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles, there are rumours that this season will have two Bachelors. Aussie reality TV Instagram page The Wash peg Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli as the next two Bachelors, reporting that it spotted "both the guys filming dates at the same time this week".
Melbourne-based basketball player Felix Von Hofe was previously snapped on what appeared to be a date with a blonde woman reportedly named Ella, a rose in his hand.
Host Osher Günsberg dispelled the rumours to B105’s Abby Coleman — but it has some fans questioning whether that was also a decoy in itself. The 26-year-old's Instagram page @felixthecatmatee is currently on private.
Fitness and life coach Thomas Malucelli is the second man allegedly taking the title of Australia's Bachelor. The 35-year-old's LinkedIn profile states that he "found a company that speciali[s]ed in natural nutritional products and detoxification" which led him to his present-day career of "work[ing] with fitness and personal trainers, health professionals and everyday individuals — empowering them to change the quality of their health and lifestyles".
His Instagram profile @thomasmalucelli is also on private; and with a bio that reads, "I turned my health journey into a career online. I can teach you how to do the same," it's led us to believe that it's private not of his own accord.
Where Is It Being Filmed?
2022's season of The Bachelor Australia is being filmed on the Gold Coast in Queensland. A five-bedroom and three-bedroom Helensvale property have reportedly been chosen as The Bachelor's new base.
What Else Is New?
There are rumours that Australia may be getting 'fantasy suites'. As seen on international iterations of the Bachelor, fantasy suite episodes are when cameras disappear and the last three contestants all have the opportunity to stay overnight with the Bachelor or Bachelorette in a lavish suite.
"My bestie is auditioning for The Bachelor Australia and has made it through to the next round," one source told So Dramatic. "Best news, apparently this year there will be fantasy suites."
What Is The Air Date?
The show reportedly began filming on May 15, 2022. The Bachelor will most likely drop in August or September and be available to watch on Channel 10 and 10Play.
Watch this space for more info!