The Bachelor Australia: Which Couples Are Still Together?

When it comes to dating shows on reality TV, The Bachelor is one that immediately comes to mind. While it feels like it was just yesterday that Season 1's Tim Robards gave Anna Heinrich a rose, it's actually been a decade since the popular dating franchise was brought to Aussie shores.
The 10th season of The Bachelor Australia is set to kick off in January 2023 with not one, not two, but three eligible bachelors looking for love. But before we tune in to find out if Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli will be lucky in love, here's a look at where the rest of the final couples on The Bachelor are today.