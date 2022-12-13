Skip navigation!
The Bachelor
Entertainment
What We Know About The Bachelor Australia 2023
by
Maggie Zhou
More from The Bachelor
Entertainment
The Bachelor Australia
: Which Couples Are Still Together?
Alicia Vrajlal
yesterday
Books & Art
‘Something I’ll Never Shake’: Brooke Blurton Shares The ‘...
Brooke Blurton
13 Dec. 2022
Entertainment
The Stars of
MAFS, Bachelor, Big Brother
& More — Everything We Know ...
Alicia Vrajlal
14 Nov. 2022
Entertainment
‘We Want People To Do The Work’: Brooke Blurton On Th...
Launching a podcast has become somewhat of a post-reality TV trend, but don’t expect Brooke Blurton’s to be like the rest. The 27-year-old has
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Bachelor’s
Stale, Male & Pale Recipe Is Beyond I...
Nine years after The Bachelor first aired in Australia, producers are pulling out new stops to keep the dating show fresh and compelling. On Monday, the Ch
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Why Reality TV Relationships Rarely Last Beyond The Finale
If there’s one thing we learned from Season 1 of UnREAL, it’s that reality shows are manipulative, soul-sucking productions, and the people on
by
Jessica Chou
Entertainment
The Bachelorette
‘s Taje Fowler On Her Move To Quas...
Going on reality TV as only the third Indigenous woman in The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise’s history in Australia, Taje Fowler knew she’d be
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Fired Up
Why Alisha Aitken-Radburn Chose To Speak Out Against Toxic Workpl...
At least half of all women in Australia have experienced sexual harassment, abuse or violence. That’s 1 in 2 that has been sexually harassed, 1 in 3 that
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Serious Conversation Bachelorette Brooke Blurton Had With Pro...
The Bachelorette Australia kicked off with a bang last night, and as expected in reality television land, there were contestants whispering, interrupting e
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
From A Familiar Face To A Cheating Scandal, Here’s Everythi...
Now that Jimmy Nicholson’s season of The Bachelor has wrapped up, The Bachelorette is ready to roll onto our screens. This year viewers will see a fa
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Glaring Issue With The Bachelorette Cast You Might Have Missed
With the highly anticipated new season of The Bachelorette about to kick off, the cast vying for Brooke Blurton’s heart has also been revealed. With
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Bachelorette’s
Brooke Blurton On Family Traged...
Being The Bachelorette is no easy feat, and Brooke Blurton knows that all too well. The 26-year-old will wear her heart on her sleeve on national televisio
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Dear Sam Frost, This Is Why Using The Word Segregation Was Proble...
Over the weekend former Bachelorette star-turned Home and Away actress Sam Frost faced backlash for using the word ‘segregation’ to describe th
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
‘I Got Goosebumps’:
The Bachelorette
Promo Praised For Exp...
Brooke Blurton’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette Australia has been one of the most highly anticipated in the franchise’s history. In a wor
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
What Georgia Love’s Ignorance Can Teach Us All About Casual...
From Eddie McGuire’s ‘King Kong’ comments about First Nations AFL player Adam Goodes to blackface on Hey, Hey It’s Saturday, Austra
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Brooke Cleal Wanted Her Sri Lankan Heritage To Shine On
The B...
Hometown visits take place on The Bachelor Australia this week, where Jimmy Nicholson will meet some of the remaining contestants’ loved ones. For fa
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Queerness & Why She’s Stopped Watc...
Nothing is really off limits when it comes to Abbie Chatfield. Last month on her podcast It’s A Lot, she shared that she’s quit watching porn and inste
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
The Lack Of Size Diversity On Dating Shows Is As Boring As It Is ...
From The Bachelor Australia to Too Hot To Handle and Love Island, there are plenty of juicy reality dating shows that we love to watch. But when it comes t
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Bachelor’s
Jay Addresses Being Called ‘T...
The Bachelor Australia contestant Jay ‘Jacinta’ Lal proudly opened up about her Fijian Indian heritage during her single date with Jimmy Nichol
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
How Is The Bachelor Franchise Protecting Its Diverse Contestants ...
From Brooke Blurton being told she’s “too pretty to be an Aboriginal” to Vanessa Sunshine being asked to “Fuck off, go back to China”, previous c
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
The Bachelor’s
Chanel Tang Says She Was Berated Wi...
The Bachelor Australia contestant Chanel Tang has opened up about the racism she’s faced in the past year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 3
by
Alicia Vrajlal