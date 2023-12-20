Brea explains that one of the big turning points for her was during the therapy date, where she realised that she was compromising a lot to fit Wes' lifestyle, while he wasn't doing the same for her. "I was willing to compromise so much for him," she said. She explains that it was during this date that she realised she needed to start taking a bit more control and setting boundaries. "Who cares about making it look like a fairytale ending? If it's not right, I'm not going to commit to someone on national television."