Waterfront Views & A Sneaky Telescope — Look Inside The Bachelor 2023’s $14.5M Mansion

While the previous nine seasons of The Bachelor Australia have painted a quaint and posh atmosphere with a mansion oozing old-school charm, it's time to forget about the chandeliers and grand staircases in season 10.
The 2023 season, called The Bachelors, has a new air about it, with three eligible men looking for love, plus a modern mansion and Bachie pad to match the fresh feel of the reality TV show.
Located in the Gold Coast suburb of Broadbeach Waters, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion is worth $14.5 million and has stunning views of the water, and also the bachelors themselves.
Host Osher Günsberg has revealed that contestants will be able to zoom in on Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli's super slick penthouse at QT Hotel on the Gold Coast, via a sneaky telescope.
During a filmed tour of the mansion, Günsberg revealed that "this Bachelor mansion really sums up what this season is all about".
According to realestate.com.au, the house was designed by renowned Gold Coast designer Jared Poole and it spans almost 2,400 square metres. Impressive features include a modern, open-plan kitchen, stylish lounge and formal dining spaces and a waterfront pavilion that makes for a stunning alfresco entertainment space.
As Channel 10 takes the show in a new direction, the contemporary design of the mansion definitely reminds us of the gorgeous properties on Netflix's Selling Sunset and Amazon Prime Video show, Luxe Listings.
Well, take a look inside the suave mansion for yourself and see if it transports you to the flashy reality TV world of real estate that we've grown to love over the past few years.