Christine Quinn Tells Us The Best (& Worst) Advice She’s Ever Gotten

Welcome to Refinery29's Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the clock. Because, let's face it: life is about so much more than chasing inbox zero.
Christine Quinn rose to fame as the "villain" of Netflix's hit series Selling Sunset. Since then, she's made a name for herself as a seasoned real-estate agent, reality star, scene-stealer, and now, author. Her new book, How To Be A Boss B*tch, is part how-to, part manifesto, and part memoir detailing her journey from high school dropout to well, where she is today. Here's why she does it.
What’s the very first thing you do when you wake up? I wake up, feed baby Christian, and give him a kiss. Then I go straight to my non-stop, work-filled agenda.
Power nap or power workout? Power nap all the way.
Early bird or night owl? Much more of a night owl. Eff the morning.
How many unread emails do you have in your inbox right now? Hundreds. Don’t even ask about my unread texts.
Iced or hot coffee? My go-to Starbucks order is a tall, hot, breve cappuccino with two scoops of vanilla bean powder.
What’s your favourite thing that you keep on your desk or work space? Crystals.
When was the last time you felt like a success? Last time I felt that glorious rush of success was when I finally completed recording the audio version of my new book in the Audible studios. I spent a cumulative 50+ hours working, reading, and recording with their amazing team and finishing that project truly made me feel like a boss bitch.
What do you do on those days when you don’t feel that confident? I dress for the part. When I look good, I feel good and part of being alive is getting through the tough days just like the good ones. Feeling good about my outward appearance always helps bring my inward vibrations up to the level of my look.
What’s one thing you do every day, without fail? Be a boss bitch and support other women!
What’s something you wish you did every day? I wish every day could begin with a chill and relaxing morning.
What’s your favourite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? “Fake it 'til you make it” — my parents taught me that.
What’s your least favourite piece of advice that you’ve gotten? When I am told that I should apologise.
Who inspires you the most? The Kardashians, Ru Paul, Scarlett Johansson, and Marilyn Monroe. Shoutout to Kris Jenner, will you adopt me?
Who, if anyone, do you try to emulate? Anyone who is respected in the fashion world.
What’s something people ask you for advice about often? Confidence, relationships, how to be a boss bitch, how to set boundaries, how to talk back to people in an unapologetic manner, and standing up for what you believe in.
What’s a piece of advice you felt proud to give? My book is my manifesto and tell all. The advice in there contains some of my most tried-and-true methods, mottos, and more. I feel proud of it every day.
What is your most-used app on your phone? Camera (selfie-mode, obviously).
Where do you put your phone while you’re sleeping? I plug it in, put it on the floor, and don’t check it until I’ve had my coffee and set my intention for the day.
What do you do when you feel yourself burning out? I watch the Kardashians' new show and soak in a bubble bath.
What’s something you consider a secret weapon? My brain. I may be tall, blonde, and big-boobed but that does not mean I am dumb!
Where are you, compared to where you thought you’d be at 12 years old? I grew up doing theatre and modelling — fashion and acting were my main passions. I always loved dressing up, serving looks, and playing a character, but as I grew up, I found my favourite character to play was myself.
If you could change one thing about your professional life, what would it be? When I was just starting out, I was very afraid to say no to people. If I could change one thing, it would definitely be learning the power of saying no much sooner in the game.
What’s been your biggest pieces of support that have helped you get where you are? Reading motivational self-help books. So many that I wrote my own.
What do you do to start your workday? I am a very visual person, so to start my workday I need to see everything I am working on. Before I begin, I always spread my notebooks, pens, highlighters, and laptop out on my bed, and make sure I have a Red Bull on my end table.
What do you do to end your workday? Slam my laptop closed and spend time with my family.
What’s the last song you listened to? “Elephant Love Medley” from Moulin Rouge.
What’s the last photo in your favourites folder on your phone? A selfie of me in my Rolls Royce wearing my Balenciaga shades — I am widely known to be the Queen of Shade.
If you could go back and do one thing differently in your career path, what would it be? Wouldn’t change anything. No regrets — everything happens for a reason.
