Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Is Just Here To Make The Show Not “F*cking Boring”

“When I met him, he thought I was only in real estate. The show comes out and I'm super quiet about it because I have low expectations, and we're traveling. In Tokyo and the Bahamas, people started saying, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I love your show.’ After we got back to L.A., we got picked up for another season and I asked him, Do you want to be on it? He said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so not me.’ He's really, really shy, but decided to do it for me. He's on the show quite a bit and, bless his heart, he tries, but [filming] is a really awkward thing. It’s not organic in any way. It's not reality in any way.”