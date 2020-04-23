Had Enough Of Dating Shows? Your Other Netflix Guilty Pleasure Is Back So Soon

Sorry, Bachelor Nation spin-off Listen To Your Heart, but Netflix has cornered the reality TV market during the coronavirus pandemic. First, it released Love Is Blind, which asked whether looks really were the key to attraction by making its contestants date sans sight. Then came Too Hot to Handle, which allowed contestants to see one another, but not touch each other. (At least, not too intimately.) For those who would rather put hookups of any sort on the backburner, but still want some juicy reality TV drama, Netflix still has you covered: Season 2 of Selling Sunset hits Netflix so soon, according to Deadline, so get ready for some more real estate-based reality TV.
Selling Sunset is described as a “docu-soap,” and stars agents from Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. The cast includes agents Chrishell Stause (formerly Chrishell Hartley, prior to her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley), Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, as well as the firm’s founders, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim.
Basically, these people sell houses to the uber rich, while enjoying a much more toned-down version of the drama between certain stars on Bravo. In between attempting to sell the priciest houses to the best buyers, the women chat over wine, throw the occasional shade at clients, and spend a lot of time explaining their relationships with much-younger men. Then there’s the house porn: If you are an HGTV obsessive, you should stick around for the home tours alone.
“I wasn’t trying to make a Real Housewives,” creator Adam DiVello, who is also the brains behind The Hills, told Variety of Selling Sunset. “Nothing against the Real Housewives, but we’re just trying to showcase more of the real estate and glamour of it all. Kind of take what I did with The Hills, which is also set in the Hollywood Hills, and show the females’ lives, their work lives, take their relationships and personal lives and use the real estate as a backdrop.”
Season 2 of Selling Sunset will reportedly amp up the drama, as “the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever,” according to Deadline. DiVello also teased to the outlet that “this season includes even more ups and downs” as the cast “take[s] on larger listings and even bigger challenges in the office and in their personal lives.”
As we spend our days indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s nice to live vicariously through the rich people who can afford to buy houses with multiple pools and wine cellars. It’s even better to watch the real estate agents gripe over which person gets to sell said property.
Selling Sunset season 2 hits Netflix 22nd May 2020.
