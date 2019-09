Hartley has commented on the show herself. In an interview with TMZ , she was asked about a scene where a potential buyer hits on one of the agents, who is married. Her response gave some more insight into the entire series. “Obviously, there are certain things that are a little amped up for the show,” she said, “but honestly, I don’t really think that they asked him to do that. I mean, who would do that on purpose?” At the end of the interview she added, “We’re actually trying to sell homes.”