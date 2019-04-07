After binge-watching season 1, all eight glorious 30-minute episodes of it, I feel qualified to both question and praise the series. Created by Adam DiVello, the brains behind MTV's iconic '00s series The Hills and The City, the show manages to make the high-stakes world of real estate in Hollywood feel extremely low-stakes. The women are mean to each other, but not that mean — their tiffs end almost as soon as they begin. They co-list homes together, go on latte breaks together, and compliment each other's outfits while sometimes meaning it. As soon as they lose a deal, they get another, even better one. It's relaxing because the reality of being an A-list real estate agent is not what Selling Sunset is trying to sell. Instead, it shows us that everything is better with a tan and a glass of wine.