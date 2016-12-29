After reading this story, you'll either have crazy proposal envy or...not. Because while some of us live for choreographed dance scenes with flash mobs in the middle of Paris, others prefer more low-key love promises (say: you, your partner, your cat, and a bottle of bubbly?). Well, Josh Flagg from Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles is firmly in the former camp, and god bless him for it because we kind of loved being a fly on the wall for his romantic proposal to his boyfriend.
On the season finale of MDLLA — which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST — Flagg proposes to his fiancé Bobby Boyd, People reported. And whether or not you're the type to cringe at the thought of a flash mob, you've got to admit it's fun to be along for the ride when someone does the most. And we mean, the most: The "carefully choreographed affair" involved a flash mob of 40 dancers performing to Boyd's favorite songs, it was at the fancy-pants Hotel George V, and Flagg's parents were even there.
After enduring a "personal roller coaster" that included a nine-year relationship ending abruptly, Flagg found love (in a hopeless place) with Boyd. The couple had been dating for less than a year, and their first date was also featured on the current season. “Bobby and I are truly over-the-moon happy,” he told People after the proposal, which happened in July. “Very seldom do couples share what Bobby and I share. What makes our partnership complete is we are most importantly best friends.”
Goals, indeed. The best part? You get to watch a sneak preview before the show even airs. Check out the clip, exclusive to People, below.
On the season finale of MDLLA — which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST — Flagg proposes to his fiancé Bobby Boyd, People reported. And whether or not you're the type to cringe at the thought of a flash mob, you've got to admit it's fun to be along for the ride when someone does the most. And we mean, the most: The "carefully choreographed affair" involved a flash mob of 40 dancers performing to Boyd's favorite songs, it was at the fancy-pants Hotel George V, and Flagg's parents were even there.
After enduring a "personal roller coaster" that included a nine-year relationship ending abruptly, Flagg found love (in a hopeless place) with Boyd. The couple had been dating for less than a year, and their first date was also featured on the current season. “Bobby and I are truly over-the-moon happy,” he told People after the proposal, which happened in July. “Very seldom do couples share what Bobby and I share. What makes our partnership complete is we are most importantly best friends.”
Goals, indeed. The best part? You get to watch a sneak preview before the show even airs. Check out the clip, exclusive to People, below.
Advertisement