Your Favourite Real Estate Reality Show Has A New Very Blonde, Very Bitchy Trailer

When Netflix first released Selling Sunset in 2019, audiences weren’t sure what to make of it. Was it a show about 90210 real estate or a show about catty fights? A quick binge of the Netflix original proved that the concepts weren’t mutually exclusive — backstabbing and selling property in Los Angeles go together like peanut butter and jelly.
The fierce brokers of The Oppenheim Group are coming back, and season 2 is even heavier on the drama. In the second season of the truly underrated reality series, the lines of Hollywood brokerage are being redrawn as the reality show's stars battle to be the best real estate brokers in Los Angeles. Even though the women are technically on the same team, the competitive spirit among them is very much alive and well. They're chasing the same properties, poaching the same clients, and doing just about everything to stay on top of their game. Real estate is a dog-eat-dog world.
Advertisement
Friendships among the Selling Sunset cast are just as cutthroat. The rivalry between new girl Chrishell Stause (formerly Hartley) and resident HBIC Christine Quinn has gained steam since we last saw them, and the season two trailer foreshadows an epic showdown between the two.
Christine's relationship with best friend Mary Fitzgerald is also on the rocks as Mary plans the wedding of her dreams. And, as if things weren't already tense around the office, the company's newest recruit Amanza Smith has a tongue as razor sharp as her eye for design.
Even if you don't care much for real estate content (join the club), Selling Sunset is one show that you can't miss. Make sure to catch up on the docusoap's spicy first season before its second instalment drops on 22nd May.
Advertisement