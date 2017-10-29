Justin Hartley from the hit NBC show This Is Us married long-time girlfriend Chrishell Stause over the weekend in Malibu, CA.
According to an exclusive with People, the couple exchanged handwritten vows in a small ceremony with just friends, family, and Hartley's fellow This Is Us castmates: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Watkins, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan.
Hartley and Stause went on their first date four years ago, reports People. "We haven't been apart since," shared Hartley who plays Kevin Pearson on This Is Us. Chrishell Stause is known for her long-running roles on All My Children and Days of Our Lives. The pair got engaged in the summer of 2015.
Advertisement
Earlier this year, Hartley shared the story of how he proposed to Stause with Today during a Facebook Live interview. He had previously promised to get an anniversary ring fixed which had been broken. "It was my job to get it fixed. I kept putting it off kind of, and then I finally told her I had it fixed," he explained. "She opened up the ring box, and it was broken, and she turned around to tell me 'Honey it's broken.' and I was on one knee."
When asked in an interview with People last October why he was most excited to tie the knot, Hartley said, "Just having her as my wife, to be honest with you. It's like, I want to call her my wife. That will be amazing." It sounds like he has been looking forward to the wedding for a while, telling Us Weekly, "I’m actually looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years, it’s going to be great."
"They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!" Actress, Chrishell Stause told People in an exclusive interview.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement