Who Wins The Bachelors 2023?

After three drama-filled weeks of The Bachelors 2023, the reality TV show is coming to a close with a highly-anticipated grand finale. This year's instalment of The Bachelor Australia featured not one, not two, but three men looking for love in a new Queensland mansion, which means there are three women who will be named the winners of this season.
While it's still anyone's game up until those final deciding moments air, we've already seen some strong relationships form, which could point towards who has a better chance of winning The Bachelors 2023.
There are now six women remaining in the mansion, with two final contestants chosen by each of the bachelors, Felix Von Hofe, Thomas Malucelli and Jed McIntosh. After many emotional rose ceremonies, the stakes are high, as each bachie has also been presented with an engagement ring to use at the finale.
So, here's a rundown on how each relationship has blossomed on the show so far, and who we think will win The Bachelors and potentially be proposed to.
Who does Felix Von Hofe choose?
Von Hofe's experience has been unlike that of the other bachelors this season, as one of his final two contestants has a boyfriend in the outside world. Jessica Navin hasn't shied away from the fact that if she won The Bachelors, she'd still be open to pursuing a sexual relationship with boyfriend Damien Kelly at the same time. This is at odds with Von Hofe's preference for monogamy, so if he's still feeling conflicted, Abigail Harley may actually be the winner instead.
However, Navin is tipped to be the winner according to betting agency Pointsbet, with Navin's odds to win sitting at $1.50, while Harley's are at $4.50.
The chance of him leaving the show without picking any contestant sits in the middle at $3.00. If he was to do this, he'd be following in the footsteps of Nick 'Honeybadger' Cummins who chose no one at the end of the 2019 season, leaving finalists Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman absolutely gobsmacked.
Who does Thomas Malucelli choose?
Malucelli has forged strong relationships with both Leah Cummings and Lauren Whybird, discussing marriage, kids and how they'd adjust to one another's lifestyles. In the final episode before the finale where everyone met one another's families, Malucelli was already certain about who he was going to pick, and confessed to his mum that he will propose.
Malucelli has been blown away by Cummings from the get-go, and Pointsbet indicates she is more likely to win, with her odds sitting at $1.50. Lauren's odds are at $4, while the option of Malucelli choosing no one sits at $8.
Who does Jed McIntosh choose?
McIntosh has shown a more emotional side to himself in recent episodes and revealed just how seriously he's trying to take this reality TV experience. The remaining two contestants vying for his heart are Alésia Delaney and Angela Ferdinands.
While Pointsbet odds ($1.20) indicate Delaney is the favourite to win, she and McIntosh haven't seen eye-to-eye on the prospect of getting engaged at the finale. While the drummer has expressed his desire to propose at the end of the show, Delaney and her family haven't been keen on the idea.
Meanwhile, Ferdinands' family embraced McIntosh and his serious intentions during the recent family visit episode, but her odds sit at $6. The bookie actually predicts that there's a greater chance ($4) of McIntosh choosing no one as opposed to picking Ferdinands at the end of this.
The countdown has now truly kicked off, and it's only a matter of days before the bachelors face the music and make one of the biggest decisions of their lives.
The Bachelors finale airs on Sunday, January 29 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.