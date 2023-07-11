Everything We Know About The Bachelor Australia 2024

Despite mixed audience reactions and short-lived romances, The Bachelor Australia franchise is giving the triple bachie formula another go. Season 11 will once again feature not one, not two, but THREE single men looking for love — a world-first formula that the Aussie series introduced earlier this year.
The 2023 season called The Bachelors saw Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli handing out the roses each week, but we can sadly confirm that none of these men are still with their chosen winners.
As the producers now bank on a fresh trio of eligible bachies to bring the drama and love to our screens, here's a look at what we can expect from The Bachelors 2024.
Who Is The Bachelor Australia 2024?
The three men starring front and centre on The Bachelors 2024 are Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman.
Wesley Senna Cortes
Having moved from Brazil to Australia to study theology, Wesley Senna Cortes is also a model who now has his eyes on finding love Down Under. Family and culture are very important to him, and he hopes to represent the South American community through his appearance on the reality TV show.
"It’s a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture," he says in an official statement shared with media. "It’s not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn’t be more excited."
Ben Waddell
We have another model on our hands, with international model Ben Waddell appearing on the show as well this season. He's looking for a life partner who shares his passion for sustainability and the environment.
"It’s such a surreal experience to take part in the new Bachelor series, and while I feel incredibly lucky it’s also very daunting," he says. "I’ll be going in with an open mind and open heart to find the girl of my dreams."
While we're here, it's worth pointing out that Waddell has made headlines in the past for having beef with none other than Hollywood actor, Zac Efron. In 2021 he claimed that his idea for a show about sustainability called Down To Earth was copied by the Netflix sustainability documentary series by the same name, that featured Efron as a presenter. Waddell even appeared on A Current Affair to talk about it. The program revealed that Efron's lawyers sent a letter to Channel Nine stating that Waddell's accusations are "categorically disputed and denied".
Luke Bateman
A former NRL player is also in the mix, as retired Canberra Raiders star Luke Bateman joins the cast of The Bachelors. More recently working as a lumberjack, Bateman is now swapping the axe for roses, and wants to find his happily ever after by the end of the show.
"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m feeling all the first date nerves — dialled up to 11," he says. "I'm looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family."
Who Is The Host?
Osher Günsberg is once again at the helm of The Bachelors, having hosted the show since 2013. We can look forward to more of his suave suits and sleek hairstyles that are frankly the highlight of most rose ceremonies.
"I am thrilled to once again be a part of Australia’s favourite love story, and even more stoked that Melbourne will be the backdrop for the most romantic season we’ve ever made," says Günsberg.
"The guys are so great, and the ladies who have chosen to be a part of this are powerful, smart women who aren’t afraid to find the love they came to find."
What Is The Air Date?
The air date of The Bachelors is yet to be announced, but will most likely air in early 2024 after Channel 10's remaining 2023 slate of reality TV shows wraps up. These programs include MasterChef: Dessert Masters, The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition and The Traitors.
Where Is It Being Filmed?
After many years of filming in Sydney and then making a big jump to the Gold Coast in 2023, this season of the dating show will head down south, to Melbourne.
According to Caroline Swift, Head of Entertainment at production company Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, this season will be "the most romantic" yet, thanks to the fresh location.
"Filming The Bachelor franchise in Melbourne gives us the perfect backdrop for love to blossom; a beautiful, sophisticated city filled with incredible restaurants, secret sexy bars, art galleries, live music, the list goes on," Swift says in a press statement.
The 2023 season was filmed on the Gold Coast in Queensland in 2022. Located in the Gold Coast suburb of Broadbeach Waters, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion is worth $14.5 million with stunning views of the water.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2024 season of The Bachelors.