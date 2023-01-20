Everything We Know About The Bachelors 2023 Finale

In what will be the shortest season of The Bachelor Australia to date, this year's instalment — called The Bachelors — will end after a three-week run. Despite it being short and sweet, the revamped version hasn't been without its fair share of drama and some new twists, such as three men handing out the roses and a brand new Queensland mansion.
With the countdown until the final episode well underway, here's a rundown on what to expect when Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli will choose their winners at the grand finale.
When is the The Bachelors finale?
Advertisement
How does the finale work?
Each of the bachelors will have two final contestants vying for their affection in the final episode, and it will be up to Jed, Felix and Thomas to decide who they'd like to pursue a romance with in the outside world.
This year there's also another twist, with each bachelor having an engagement ring that they're able to use at the finale if they decide to propose.
What is the finale prize?
As cheesy as it sounds, what you win from The Bachelors is hopefully the chance at love — if you manage to find your perfect partner by the end of the experience. At best, you could come out of this reality show with true love, a fiancé and a sparkling rock on your finger.
Who wins The Bachelors?
While it may still be too early to make a definite call on who will win each of the bachelor's hearts, we've already seen some strong relationships forming, which could point towards who has a better chance of winning The Bachelors 2023.
Felix hasn't shied away from his physical connection with Tilly, as well as Jess (who also has a boyfriend, Damien, in the outside world).
Jed has most recently struck up some meaningful conversations with Angela, just before outspoken contestant Tash returned to the show.
Thomas has been blown away by Leah from the get-go, and we recently saw sparks fly between him and Jasmine after she dumped Jed for him.