Everything We Know About I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023

Get ready for more creepy crawlies and juicy campfire chats because I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back in 2023.
Returning to Channel 10 with Season 9, the reality TV show will once again feature a lineup of famous names going head-to-head in extreme challenges in order to win the final prize money for their nominated charity.
As we gear up to see more spiders, snakes and Julia Morris' jokes, here's everything we know about the 2023 season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.
Who Are The Hosts?
Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris have been hosting I'm A Celeb's Aussie version since it first aired in 2015, and they're back at it again in 2023.
Dr Chris first appeared on our TV screens as the star of Bondi Vet, and comedian Julia Morris has been a regular on the comedy circuit and on shows like House Husbands. Morris will also be appearing on Channel 10's new comedy show in 2023 called Taskmaster, hosted by Tom Gleeson and Tom Cashman.
Who Is In The Cast?
The Season 9 cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is yet to be announced, but if previous years are anything to go by, there'll no doubt be a great variety of famous faces in the mix from models, sports stars, celebrity cooks, comedians and more.
Previous winners of the popular series in Australia include Freddie Flintoff, Brendan Fevola, Casey Donovan, Fiona O'Loughlin, Richard Reid, Miguel Maestre, The Bachelor's Abbie Chatfield and Dylan Lewis.
What Is The Air Date?
While the exact air date is yet to be revealed, we know that I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will premiere in April 2023, just in time for Easter. It's one of Channel 10's latest reality TV offerings alongside It comes after The Real Love Boat, The Challenge and The Traitors airing in late 2022, as well as the new season of The Bachelor airing in January 2023, and Australian Survivor: Heroes Versus Villains premiering in February. Popular cooking show MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises will air after I'm A Celeb wraps up.
Where Is It Filmed?
After two years of filming the show in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Africa. Several seasons in the past have been shot at Kruger National Park in South Africa, so we can only expect this to be the likely filming location for Season 9.
What Is the Prize?
The celebrities participating on the show don't actually take home a personal prize, but rather compete for a chance to win $100,000 at the end to go towards their nominated charity.
The 2022 winner, Dylan Lewis had his $100k prize money directed to Lifeline, while 2021 winner Abbie Chatfield gave her $100k prize money to Dementia Australia.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!