Where Are All The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Winners Now?

With all the reality shows on Australian TV, nothing is still quite like I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
For starters, the contestants are all already famous, and they're not in it to win cash for themselves, but for a charity of their choice.
Each of the cast members usually goes into the I'm A Celeb jungle for a personal reason — to challenge themselves and see what they're capable of without creature comforts, to revitalise a career in the public eye, or to present a new side of themselves to Australia.
Over the past eight seasons since the show first aired in Australia in 2015, the program has seen three women and five men take the final spot. Here's what each of the winners of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been up to since claiming victory in the jungle.