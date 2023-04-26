Who Wins I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023?

After four weeks in the South African jungle, the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! journey is coming to an end for the remaining cast.
With the Season 9 finale just around the corner, there are only a handful of famous faces left on the reality TV show, vying for the chance to win $100,000 for their nominated charity.
From touching creepy crawlies and snakes, to tasting questionable dishes and speaking about their personal feelings during campfire chats, the celebrities have come up against a lot over the last month. Each of them has their own strengths and fears, and it's these aspects, combined with their popularity (thanks to the public's vote), that determine their future in the game.
As the countdown to the grand finale well and truly kicks off, here's a rundown on how the celebs are faring so far, and who's in with the greatest chance of being named the winner of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.
Liz Ellis
Since former The Project host Peter Helliar got the boot, netball champion Liz Ellis has been the frontrunner to win I'm A Celeb. According to betting agency Sportsbet, the 50-year-old sits in the lead, with her odds in her favour at $2.
Before entering the jungle, the retired sportswoman hinted she's rushed through challenges in the past, and her task is to slow down on the show.
Harry Garside
Prior to coming onto the show, champion boxer Harry Garside hinted that cooking and food challenges may be the most difficult for him.
"I boil chicken because I’m too scared I’ll get myself sick if I cook it any other way," he told 10 Play at the time.
However, the 25-year-old has managed to come through the other end of this season that's featured many an eating challenge, and he's still in with a good chance to win. Sportsbet currently places him as the second likely to take out the crown, with his odds sitting at $3.75.
Aesha Scott
Another celeb who's known that the food challenges would be difficult in the jungle from the get-go, is Aesha Scott. The Kiwi TV presenter tends to eat vegan in her regular life, but she's been open to change while in the jungle.
Scott sits in the middle when it comes to her chances of winning I'm A Celeb, as her odds sit at $4.
Woody Whitelaw
As one half of KIIS FM radio duo, 'Will and Woody', presenter Woody Whitelaw knows how to hold a conversation. But sweet-talking alone isn't going to get you through the experience on I'm A Celeb.
"My wife told me to hold my farts for at least the first few days because this may get some people offside early," Whitelaw said before appearing on the show.
He must be doing something right, because he's still in with a shot of winning. At the moment, he's placed third-last by the bookies, with his odds at $6.
Adam Cooney
Former AFL star Adam Cooney agreed to participate on the show after his wife Haylea encouraged him to say yes when he got the call. In an interview with TV Week, he revealed that "she said it would be fun for the kids and her to watch".
The 37-year-old has done his family proud as he battles it out in the jungle during the final week. However his chances of winning are rather slim as his odds are at $10.
Nathan Henry
He may be from the UK, but Nathan Henry has continued to receive votes in the jungle thanks to his legion of Geordie Shore fans in Australia. The reality star has tried to use his social game in the jungle, even teasing before he entered: "I will try and make everyone like me. If I have to flirt with people, I’ll flirt with everyone in there!"
Despite his natural charm, the chances of Henry winning are doubtful, as he tied with Adam Cooney in last place on Sportsbet with odds at $10.
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 grand finale airs on Sunday, April 30 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.