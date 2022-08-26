Spoilers ahead. The Masked Singer Australia is known for delivering outlandish costumes and surprise reveals, and it was no different during Season 4 this year. Now, the reality TV singing competition has reached the pointy end, with only three mystery celebrities left to be unmasked.
On Sunday night, the remaining characters — Mirrorball, Snapdragon and Rooster — will battle it out in the grand final to be named the winner of The Masked Singer 2022.
Throughout this season, there have been a series of cryptic clues to help the judges and viewers guess which celebrities are behind the extravagant masks and costumes designed by the award-winning Tim Chappel.
Here's a round-up of all of the hints and theories about who is behind the final three masks and who will win The Masked Singer Australia.
Who is Mirrorball?
The first clue we were given at the start of the season was that "Mirrorball is ready to spin their way onto The Masked Singer Australia stage – but will they reflect the celeb under the mask?"
If you think about it, the prize awarded to the winner of Dancing With The Stars is usually a mirror ball trophy and the spinning reference makes it even more likely that the celeb behind this mask has also been on DWTS.
The first video promo showed Mirrorball strutting down a red carpet which makes us think it could be a singer, actor or model who's used to the paparazzi. Some former DWTS names that immediately come to mind include Courtney Act, Ricki-Lee Coulter, Bec Hewitt or Kyly Clarke.
One fan suggested former Australian Idol star Jessica Mauboy, and while she hasn't been on DWTS, she is definitely a triple threat who can sing, act and dance.
Episode 1 clues
"I’m Mirrorball, I was born to do what I do and my parents knew it. But when the spotlight’s not on me, I don’t react. I’m proud and determined, close to grand in fact.
"Even when everything turns to ashes I go on unharmed. When you’re in the spotlight you can be grilled by total strangers, that’s something you can bank on. I am the Mirrorball and now is my time to shine."
We also saw Mirrorball standing between a Mexican flag and a flag with the number 48 on it, before the number turned to ashes and a bodyguard had a thought, "That's hot".
We also saw two framed photos on top of a piano. One was of John Travolta and the other was of Uma Thurman and we know the pair have starred in 1994 film Pulp Fiction together.
The judges Mel B, Abbie Chatfield, Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes and Chrissie Swan then guessed that Mirrorball could be Chloe Lattanzi, Samantha Jade, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Lohan or Miley Cyrus.
Episode 3 clues
"I'm the Mirrorball and I hate to be in the dark. Am I dirty? No, that’s someone else, so be cool okay? You don’t think I measure up? I think I do. I was on thin ice for a while, but eventually, you have to do you.
"As a kid, I was really competitive. As an adult, not everyone likes that but I’m sick of running someone else’s race. I'm Mirrorball and my voice will be heard!"
Judges' guesses: Gwen Stefani, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Christina Milian and Jordin Sparks.
Episode 5 clues
"I shine every chance I get. I'm not married with children, that was before my time. Finding a good man was hard, I've looked everywhere. East and, yes, even west. Let me tell you, dating is no laughing matter. Let's not dance around the issue, I was the odd one out for years.
"Am I on a vendetta? I'm not saying, I'm too sweet! I have my heroes, I followed their examples but did it all myself. Who can you rely on? Only your family and an Aussie. I'm Mirrorball and I'm not saying goodbye tonight!"
Judges' guesses: Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie and Pamela Anderson and Samantha Jade.
Episode 7 clues
In episode seven we were given references to dancing, cooking and having an international fanbase.
"When you’re a Mirrorball you like to shine out, well I do. I want to make myself loud and clear. I’m loved less in my own **** country and around the **** world and I don’t **** care what you think," the clues began.
"They say too many cooks spoil the broth, but I like to stir the pot. Do I move like Jagger? You can be the judge, I’ll wait. I’m Mirrorball, and tonight I’m gonna dazzle you!"
Judges' guesses: Samantha Jade, Vera Blue, Lorde and Nicole Richie.
Episode 8 clues
In episode eight, there were some telling lines that made us think the Mirrorball could be Sia.
"Love, it’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do. I just want someone to believe in me. There’s an image of me that I just can’t shake, but I’m a survivor. Well, not exactly a survivor, but close! Kinda bulletproof," the clues began.
Sia's song 'Titanium' has the line: "I'm bulletproof, nothing to lose. Fire away, fire away". Plus, in terms of an image of her that she can't shake, Sia is known for covering or shielding her face from the public for a very long time.
The rest of the clues said: "I like to be cool, although the ice isn’t my friend. My upbringing was a lot hotter than that. My adulthood too! I’m Mirrorball and I’m radiant tonight."
Judges' guesses: Jessie J, Sia, Fergie and Nicole Scherzinger.
Episode 9 clues
"Once upon a time you wouldn't pick me in a line-up, that was my lowest time. I want to scream but who would hear me?
"I don't have two wicked stepsisters, maybe one? And that's why it's hard keeping up with my friends. You think a Mirrorball lives a glamorous life, it might look that way but I've also had nothing. But that only lasted four weeks."
Judges' guesses: Samantha Jade, Hilary Duff, Fergie and Keri Russell.
Who is Rooster?
Episode 2 clues
"I am Rooster, and I’m cocky for a reason. Some people see me as untamed, I’m okay with that. Maybe that’s why I’m so close to doing all the dumb things.
"Family is important to me, privately and publicly, but I don’t like to do a big song and dance about it. As a child, I learned about attitude. It’s kept me out of the darkest places, except once: a place without a chandelier. I’m the Rooster and I’m the boss of this barnyard."
Judges' guesses: Keanu Reeves, David Guetta, Russell Brand and John Farnham.
Episode 4 clues
In the fourth episode, we got a few more hints and it's clear that Rooster is quite witty, has a way with words and loves a good pun.
"I’m Rooster, and you can describe me as cocksure. What’s my pedigree? Funny, but it’s all the way back to Ancient Rome. I come from a short line of almost-royalty. I’m not a battery chook, I need freedom!
"I have a vision of seeing the whole world from the city, to the outback. I was discovered long after everyone knew me, knew me, knew me, knew me… I’m Rooster, and I’ve got plenty to crow about!"
Judges' guesses: Lenny Kravitz, Todd McKenney, Vance Joy and Lincoln Lewis.
Episode 6 clues
"As Rooster I never want to be a bore, I want to entertain whether it's putting boot to leather or putting on a g-string. I love New York, if you can make it there you can also make it anywhere, even Alice Springs!
"If you move around as much as I do, I'd like to say welcome to wherever you are. Sometimes you just don't measure up, all I know is I did it my way. I'm Rooster, and in this competition, it's all about me!"
Judges' guesses: Ronan Keating, Hugh Sheridan, Mick Molloy and Macklemore.
Episode 7 clues
"As a Rooster I rule this roost, and there’s room for everyone. I’m so scandalous I should open a school, of course when I was at school I learned not to be a sickling. Most Roosters crow at daybreak however I do a lot of mine at night, but not by candlelight.
"As a Rooster, do I have rivals? Only in my family, and we know how untamed they are. I’m Rooster and I won’t be laying an egg tonight."
Judges' guesses: Hugh Sheridan, Anthony Warlow, Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman.
Episode 8 clues
The clues for Rooster in the eighth episode make us think Rooster could be Dr Chris Brown.
The clues were: "I am Rooster and when love speaks, I listen. Isn’t that romantic? I’m not afraid to make waves, I’ve made my share! I’m the Rooster with many strings to my bow… well four anyway, and I could drink to that. I’m still in this competition, and the Rooster is cock-a-hoop. I’m Rooster!"
Dr Chris Brown has been a host of four shows: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Bondi Vet, The Living Room, and Dog House Australia. We also got to see vision of the Rooster conducting a group of bodyguards in a song called 'Wild Hogs', as they held up Julia Morris’ kitten mask from Season 2. We all know that Dr Chris Brown co-hosts I'm A Celeb with Julia Morris.
Judges' guesses: Anthony Warlow, David Hobson, James Corden and Julia Morris' House Husbands co-star Hugh Sheridan.
Episode 9 clues
In episode nine, there were some more clues that added up to our Dr Chris Brown theory, though Rooster's voice has been sounding more and more like Hugh Sheridan every day.
"My past and future look different, but my reality was always the same," the clues began. "In life, I've never stopped trying new things. I'm always searching for the next challenge, the next big adventure. Here we are at number four, it's a good number... not a great number, but there'll be another home in the future. A big home!"
Judges' guesses: Robbie Williams, Rami Malek, Hugh Sheridan and Glenn Robbins.
Who is Snapdragon?
Episode 2 clues
"I’m Snapdragon and I’ve got the looks and the bite. Snapdragons may not breathe fire, but we are determined. The world of flowers is tough, we compete for our time in the sun but even then, you don’t really see me as I am.
"That’s why some people call me mysterious. I’m Snapdragon, and it’s time for me to blossom."
Judges' guesses: Peter Andre, Trixie Mattel, Renée Zellweger and Courtney Act.
Episode 4 clues
In the fourth episode we got another set of clues and it looks like Snapdragon's a bit of a jet-setter.
"When my voice is heard people don’t say ‘shh’ but that doesn’t mean I’m not adventurous. Travelling the seas doesn’t scare this Snapdragon. Snapdragons can be found across most of the world, we’re universal. I’ve been transplanted from my original home, but I’m never far from my father.
"Maybe you think all Snapdragons are the same, we’re not. But I owe a lot to another flower. Maybe we share the same roots? I’m Snapdragon, and I’m the bloomin’ best Masked Singer."
Judges' guesses: Sheldon Riley, Matt Corby and Sam Smith.
Episode 6 clues:
In the sixth episode we were told that Snapdragon's in their "element" on the show.
"Although I might feel like a babushka doll. As a Snapdragon, you never know what you'll be asked to do.
"One day the public showers you with love and the next you're heading for a downfall. Ow! Snapdragons come in all colours of the rainbow. My childhood was quite golden. I'm Snapdragon, and I'm a natural to win The Masked Singer!"
Judges' guesses: Mika, Adam Lambert, Sam Smith and Calum Scott.
Episode 7 clues:
In the seventh episode we saw Snapdragon stand between the Aussie flag and the Filipino flag, and there were two framed photos of Freddie Mercury on a table in front of them.
"Snapdragons aren’t really from any one nation but I do have a fondness for a certain member of royalty. We do have something in common. I have travelled the world but was too late for the winter Olympics, they ski differently where I grew up. Is that you, Madii? Great mask!
"Snapdragons know life is a chance, you have to be in it to win it. You do what you have to do to get your face out there… or not. I’m Snapdragon and by George, I’m going to win The Masked Singer!"
Judges' guesses: Sheldon Riley, Calum Scott, George Ezra and Benny Andersson.
Episode 8 clues:
"I have never disguised my ambition. I could be the new prince! Seventh time lucky, I say. I draw on my family’s love for my success, not even the local pastors really know the young me.
"They say Snapdragons like rocky ground, but does it have to be this rocky? I’m Snapdragon and this is my time and place to blossom."
Judges' guesses: Sheldon Riley, Charlie Puth, George Ezra and Justin Bieber.
Episode 9 clues:
Episode 9's clues suggested Snapdragon is very well-connected.
"I have friends in high places," he said. "There are so many varieties of Snapdragons, 52 at last count, but they don't all look like me. I could tell you it's all politics. Gold is hard to come by, it was easier 16 years ago. I'm Snapdragon, and the mask isn't coming off tonight!"
Judges' guesses: James Blunt, Sheldon Riley, Hosier or Kevin Jonas.
The Masked Singer Australia grand finale hosted by Osher Günsberg airs on Sunday, August 28 at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.