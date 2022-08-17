The Genius Guessing Hack The Masked Singer Judges Were Told Not To Use

The enduring appeal of The Masked Singer Australia is no doubt the guessing element, where we string together clues to work out which celebrities are singing behind the masks.
Of course, when we're playing along at home as viewers, we're also latching onto what the show's judges say as they watch the mystery celebs perform live and then make their own guesses.
One of the show's new judges this year, Abbie Chatfield, has revealed that producers warned her against using a particular tactic during filming after she used it a few times to guess the famous identities.
The 27-year-old former Bachelor star says she was using celebrities' heights as a clever way to narrow down the list of potential names. She would often compare the heights of the celebrities with The Masked Singer's host, Osher Günsberg's.
"I was told I was height-obsessed and to stop obsessing over heights, because it was ruining the fantasy and that it could be someone else," Chatfield said during an appearance on comedy panel show, The Cheap Seats last night.
"But I was like, I know how tall Osher is, and I’m going to work back from there — and I was usually right."
Chatfield is one of four judges on the Channel 10 program alongside comedian Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes, Chrissie Swan and Spice Girls star Mel B.
She recently told Refinery29 Australia she had some catching up to do so she could make the best possible guesses as to who's behind the masks.
"I was the youngest person [on the judging panel], and also with Hughesy and Chrissie having 20 years experience in radio, speaking to every single person from huge names to just someone who had a cameo on Neighbours, they knew everyone. And Mel B has met half of the Australian media, so I was kind of like, 'I don't know what's going on. I wasn't even born when this person was big'. It was a bit hard for me," she said.
In terms of preparation, Chatfield studied up on the Home & Away cast and sportspeople to complement her impressive knowledge of reality TV personalities.
"All I know is Real Housewives," she said. "So I tried to shoehorn in Real Housewives multiple times as I knew everything about them and I could make the clues fit."
So far six celebrities have been unmasked on Season 4 of The Masked Singer. They are actor Ryan Moloney as Knight, Pia Miranda as Thong, Lisa Curry as Caterpillar, Jamie Durie as Tiger, former Wiggles member Emma Watkins as Zombie and MasterChef-turned-MKR judge Matt Preston as Gnome.
The remaining masks are Mirrorball, Rooster, Blowfly, Snapdragon, Popcorn and Microphone.
The Masked Singer Australia continues on Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.