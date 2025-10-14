Everything We Know About Bridgerton Season 4

At the end of Bridgerton Season 3, Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) have worked through the issue of Penelope being the town gossip who repeatedly sullied the good Bridgerton name with her pen — as a fellow petty bitch, I am a Penelope apologist — and Colin refusing to see his best friend as the baddie she is, and are finally happily married with a baby boy. After ditching Lord Debling and getting well acquainted with the woman in the mirror, Penelope reveals herself as Lady Whistledown and realises the value in the writing empire she has built. In Julia Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton, this reveal also marks the end of Lady Whistledown’s column. While the future of Whistledown is unclear in the show, the Queen and Penelope seem to come to an understanding.“If [the Queen] affords me the chance to continue, I aim to wield my quill more responsibly,” Penelope says in the final episode of Season 3. “What is life without a little gossip?” the Queen responds and it’s safe to assume that Penelope Bridgerton will be allowed to keep writing.