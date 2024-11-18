Katie Leung Is Fully In Her Post-Harry Potter Era

“As an actor, it was wonderful to find that kind of vulnerability and courage, which I think was always a part of Caitlyn, it was just maybe suppressed,” Leung, a former gamer, says. “I feel the core of her has remained the same, and that she believes in action rather than inaction. It's just that she's placed in a position where she has to make a choice. Or rather, there is no choice for her in Season 2, whereas in [Season] 1 she could have taken the easy route and she didn’t.”