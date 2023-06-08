“To Love Your Family Is To Serve Your Family” — What I Learned About Love From My Italian/Chinese Heritage

My father was pulled out of primary school to begin working as a hairdresser, and he has always explained this as an act of “duty” to the family. He was ten years old. For decades, he has washed, cut and styled the hair of every person in our family. As a child and well into my teen years, he washed my hair twice a week. I would sit in an office chair in our laundry while my father carefully blow-dried my hair. I thought this was simply normal dad behaviour. Those moments, and even today when he trims my fringe, make up a great deal of our father-daughter quality time. Dad is retired now, but he refuses to stop serving us. He parks his car outside so he can set up his old hairdressing equipment in his garage. He still cuts my brother’s hair, and now my brother’s children’s hair too.