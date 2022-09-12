The 5 Types Of Imposter Syndrome, Explained

No matter where you're at in life, we're all susceptible to feeling like frauds. Whether it's in the workplace, school, with our friends or in our relationships, the phenomenon of Imposter Syndrome can creep up on us.
Coined in the '70s, Imposter Syndrome is described as "a secret belief that deep down we’re not as bright, capable, competent or talented as other people seem to think we are, and therefore have this fear of being found out," by Dr Valerie Young, founder of the Imposter Syndrome Institute. It can push people to feel paralysed into inaction or drive them to burnout from keeping up the 'charade' — it's even to blame for costing us money!
Though it's hardly a new concept, we've only recently started to see this phenomenon gain mainstream attention, particularly as it speaks to what so many young people feel in the workplace in 2022. But while we're aware of how it can impact anyone, one author has gone deeper.
In her book The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women: Why Capable People Suffer from the Imposter Syndrome and How to Thrive in Spite of It, Dr Young categorised people who experience imposter syndrome into five main personalities; The Perfectionist, The Natural Genius, The Soloist, The Expert and The Superhero.
While they all involve similar, self-imposed pressures, they each have their unique triggers and effects. Ahead, we break down each type of Imposter Syndrome and how to navigate them.
