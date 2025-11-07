Everything We Know About Australian Survivor Redemption 2026
It's time to grab your buff, because Australian Survivor: Redemption is set to be an intriguing season for 2026. Channel 10 is following the success of Survivor: Australia v The World by featuring some big returning players, all hoping to finally secure a win. There's also a major change, with new host David Genat making his debut after much-loved Jonathan LaPaglia saw his own torch snuffed earlier this year. "Next year, a new era begins for Australian Survivor. I cannot wait for the challenge and am so honoured to be part of this brilliant new season," Genat said in a Channel 10 press release.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
There are also ex-reality TV contestants from shows such as Big Brother Australia and The Traitors joining the tribe, along with a range of regular Aussies. Will those with something to prove have an edge on the newbies?
Below, we've rounded up everything we know about Australian Survivor: Redemption 2026 so far, including the air date and cast list.
What's the theme of Australian Survivor 2026?
Australian Survivor: Redemption is all about second chances and making it count. "For the first time, each of the 24 players will enter with a personal mission — something to prove, or a regret to make right. They’re not just playing to win; they’re playing to rewrite the story of who they are," the Channel 10 press release reads.
The four returning Australian Survivor players are familiar with the game and will be hoping to finally secure the title of Sole Survivor.
Who is in the cast of Australian Survivor: Redemption?
Third-time players Brooke Jowett, Simon Mee and Harry Hills will be joined by Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels' Mark Warnock, Big Brother Australia's Johnson Ashak and The Traitors New Zealand's Cat Hooker. For the reality TV newbies, possible challenge beasts include pro wrestler Jackson and MMA fighter Cameron.
The Australian Survivor 2026 cast also features some regular Aussies, which we shouldn't underestimate: CEO Richard, AFL Indigenous talent lead Ben, Acupuncturist Blanche, students Tez and Sally, chef Faith, truck driver Caleb, model Lyndl, fraud prevention specialist Keeley, pastor Daniel, vet nurse Paula, artist Lottie, stay-at-home mum Loz, writer Eliza and NDIS support worker Aisha.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Who is the host of Australian Survivor: Redemption?
The host of Australian Survivor: Redemption is "Golden God" David Genat, a former Australian Survivor winner who was most recently seen on Survivor: Australia v The World. The reality TV contestant previously competed on Deal or No Deal Island in 2025 and won approximately $9.2 million.
"I am pumped for the fans to meet the new crop of Survivors next season," Genat said in a press release. "It's about the incredible players who put everything on the line to outwit, outplay and outlast."
When will Australian Survivor 2026 air?
Channel 10 hasn't confirmed the air date of Australian Survivor: Redemption, but we can take an educated guess. Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn II premiered on 17 February, 2025, and Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels premiered on 29 January, 2024. Using this information, it's likely that Australian Survivor: Redemption will hit Aussie screens in early February 2026.
As soon as a trailer drops and we have more information, we will update this page.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT