Everything We Know About Big Brother Australia 2025
We're heading back to the diary room. Big Brother Australia first began in 2001, but the reality TV juggernaut has seen many iterations over the years. From Big Brother VIP with MAFS' Jessika Power, Ellie Gonsalves and Caitlin Jenner, to Big Brother: Royalty v New Blood bringing back OG stars Tully Smyth and Anthony Drew, the format has gone through multiple overhauls.
The original version was a more observant reality TV show, with 24/7 live streams and Australia being allowed to participate in eviction voting. Channel Seven drastically changed Big Brother, letting contestants evict each other, and even turned it into a faux Love Island during Big Brother: House of Love. However, Big Brother has returned to Channel 10 for 2025, and the network has promised a complete return to the original format, including live evictions and live nominations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Guided by new host Mel Tracina, Big Brother 2025 is set to be a success, with nostalgia and curiosity acting as drawcards. Filming will take place back at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, and casting is currently underway. We've been gifted with details on when Big Brother 2025 will hit our TV screens, so here's what to expect.
When does Big Brother Australia 2025 start?
Big Brother Australia will grace our screens in November 2025. The exact air date hasn't been confirmed yet, but we will update this as soon as we know.
How many episodes of Big Brother Australia will air per week?
There will be six episodes of Big Brother Australia airing per week, as well as live streaming.
"The demand for a reboot of the original format has been deafening, and we have listened," Paramount Australia's Content and Programming SVP Daniel Monaghan said in a Channel 10 press release. "With a brand-new house built on familiar ground, this season will be centred on real people with real stories, talking in real time."
Who is in the cast of Big Brother Australia 2025?
There have been over 20,000 housemate applications for a coveted spot in the Big Brother Australia house for 2025 so far. Producers have been sharing their favourite applications on YouTube and asking fans to share their thoughts on social media. It looks like casting is about to close, so we should find out who our housemates are soon.
Who is the host of Big Brother Australia 2025?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mel Tracina is the new face of Big Brother Australia, coming from a background of working in radio and TV. She currently hosts a show on Nova, has a gig as the Cultural Correspondent on The Cheap Seats, and is a guest panellist on Have You Been Paying Attention.
She grew up watching Big Brother, and tells Refinery29 Australia she's excited to see the show return to its original form. "[It] is not only exciting for viewers who grew up watching the show, like myself, but also for the new audience who are yet to experience how this juggernaut show can shape cultural moments and turn everyday Aussies into household names," Tracina says. "Dreamworld is nostalgic and authentic to the original Big Brother roots, there is honestly no better home for the Big Brother house."
Where is Big Brother Australia being filmed in 2025?
Big Brother Australia is being filmed in Dreamworld on the Gold Coast for 2025. Production has built a new Big Brother house for this season, and we can't wait to see inside.
"Big Brother is back where it all began — raw, live, and unfiltered from the Gold Coast’s iconic Dreamworld," EP Sarah Thornton tells R29. "This season, everyday Aussies will step into the house, bringing real stories, big personalities, and plenty of drama."
What is the prize for Big Brother Australia?
The prize for Big Brother Australia 2025 hasn't been announced yet. Majority of winners received $250,000, but there were some outliers, like when Trevor Butler took home $1 million after winning Season Four.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Is there a trailer for Big Brother Australia 2025?
There sure is. It's a teaser, showing Mel Tracina in her new HQ at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, alongside archive footage of the most iconic moments from Big Brother history. You can watch it below:
Remember to check back here as we update with new details about the 2025 season of Big Brother Australia. And remember, Big Brother is always watching.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT