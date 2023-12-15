It's safe to say that this season of Love Island Australia has been one of the most dramatic yet. We've watched brutal dumpings go down, controversial re-couplings blossom, and plenty of hot and heavy action unfold in The Hideaway. But as the 2023 season of Love Island Australia ends next week, we can't help but wonder how many of these relationships have actually stood the test of time outside of the pristinely manicured walls in Mallorca.
Which couples called it quits as soon as they left the villa? What couples are still going strong? And who's been in on-and-off relationships? Ahead, we've found out all the goss on the Love Island Australia 2023 couples — and whether they're still together.
Lucinda and Zac
While Lucinda Strafford and Zac Nunns have had one of the most tumultuous relationships, they've also been one of the most stable couples in the villa (if you ignore all that Movie Night drama!).
In a Refinery29 Australia interview, Lucinda shared her thoughts on Movie Night and Zac's edit as a whole, and honestly, it's hard to believe these two are not together with how much she was gushing over him. "We had some really, really sweet moments," she told Refinery29 Australia. "We got very close and he became my best friend."
While many fans have been speculating that the two are together because of their clear affection for one another in interviews, this has pretty much been confirmed now, with sneaky paparazzi photos back in November showing the two lovebirds smooching in the street in the UK.
It's safe to say they're still an item (though they haven't confirmed out loud yet!).
Relationship Status: Smooching in public and happily in love.
Tyra and Kale
As many people's favourite couple in the villa (mine included!), Tyra Johannes and Kale Roberts have quite a lot of pressure to live up to — if they break up, they will need to answer to thousands of broken hearts around Australia.
But dramatics aside, this couple was easily one of the cutest and most authentic relos we saw unfold on the screen this season. While they had a bit of a rocky start, the two quickly proved that they were in it for the long haul, even making their relationship official in the villa.
While Tyra hasn't directly confirmed whether she and the tattoo-clad babe are still together, in a Refinery29 Australia interview from November, she spoke extremely highly of him. "When I saw his face, he literally looked like an angel," she said about seeing him return. "I just welled up with tears."
Internet sleuths have also discovered that many of Tyra's family members follow Kale on Instagram, hinting that the two are likely still happily in love. They were also spotted at Sydney Airport together and have been seen sharing a burger at the ARIA Awards in November. And if that's not a sign of true love, I don't know what is.
Relationship Status: Happily together (or we revolt!).
Georgia and Nate
While some of the other relationship statuses have come down to internet sleuthing, we've actually got a concrete answer for this one. Despite being dumped by their fellow Islanders for being the "least compatible", Georgia Murray and Nate Page's relationship has stood the test of time.
In a post-show interview with 9Entertainment, the couple revealed that they split up for a while after the show finished airing months ago, but have since gotten back together. So you're telling me true love isn't dead? Got it.
"After we left and got back to Sydney we tried to give it a go, but life was really hectic so we had a bit of a break," Georgia explained. But after settling back into real life, the two began speaking again. "We just started talking again and we were just like 'Damn, there's obviously still a flame here'."
The Western Sydney beauty revealed that the two were "definitely together" now — and honestly, I'm not surprised. Nate and Georgia had one of the most mature relationships in the villa and tackled real-world conversations head on.
Let's hope these two lovebirds continue to stay together.
Relationship Status: Definitely in love!
Savannah and Clint
While they're the newest couple in the villa, Savannah Badger and Clint Posselt still managed to sneak their way into the Love Island Australia Grand Finale thanks to their fast-moving romance.
But according to the So Dramatic! podcast, insiders have hinted that the coupling is a 'showmance' — and that Clint actually has a partner in the outside world.
“I can confirm that Clint is no longer with Savanah and they called things off the moment they left the villa,” the insider said. “I’m from the Sunshine Coast and I am friends with the girl Clint was seeing during the filming of Love Island.” The insider also claimed that it was the secret girlfriend who “dropped him off at the airport when he left for Spain”.
“The moment he got out of the villa, he messaged her telling her he and Sav faked the relationship in order to win,” they said.
While these rumours haven't been confirmed or verified, it's not a great look at the moment, so we don't have high hopes of this relationship surviving in the real world.
Relationship Status: The outlook is not good.
Chloe and Reid
This last-minute couple blossomed after the 'bomb diffuser' Reid Polak officially retired his status, settling down with bombshell Chloe Jackson in the villa. But while they've only just left the villa on-screen, there's a lot of speculation that these two are no longer together.
While they haven't confirmed it directly, there's been several hints that their love didn't last the distance. In one interview with the Daily Mail, Reid was asked about his relationship status, to which he said he was "happily happy... and we will leave it at that."
Additionally, Chloe's mother Michelle, who previously appeared on My Mum Your Dad (along with Chloe!), shared an Instagram story of her daughter with the caption: "Straight from the villa into 10 weeks of navy training. No time for love for this sailor."
Yep, it's not looking good folks.
Relationship Status: Donezo.
Nakia and Andy
While these two were pretty much done as soon as they left the villa on account of Andy Cosgrove self-eliminating, unceremoniously dumping Nakia Pires in the process, fans still have hope that the two have somehow mended things.
But alas, that might just be delulu talk. On a Love Island Australia Facebook fan page, several members have claimed that Andy has recently shown interest in them — or someone they know — up in his new home on the Gold Coast.
So we're going to assume these lovebirds have finally called it quits.
Relationship Status: Playing the field.