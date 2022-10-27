While The Bachelor and Love Island focus on young, sexy singles, there are not as many dating shows about middle-aged people looking for love. That's where Channel 9's new reality TV show, My Mum Your Dad comes into play. Premiering in 2022 for the first time in Australia, the show is a heartfelt series about single parents on the hunt for love for the second time.
How Does My Mum Your Dad Work?
My Mum Your Dad has various elements that make it an enticing and addictive watch. A group of mums and dads gather at a luxury retreat, while their adult children are watching on in a remote bunker. These 'kids' will watch their parents' every move and will compete in challenges for the power to determine who their parents will go on a date with and what they will do on the date.
Advertisement
It looks like this show is just as much about how well the children know their parents and what their bond is like, as it is about the single parents finding their happily ever after with a partner.
Who Is In The Cast?
Carole (57) and Pricilla (21) – QLD (Hairdresser)
Kristy (43) and Milli (19) – VIC (Hairdresser and Salon Owner)
Marette (51) and Tonya (24) – WA (Beauty Business Owner)
Mel (56) and Sam (21) – VIC (Boutique Store Worker)
Michelle (52) and Chloe (22) – NSW (Flight Attendant)
Petula (50) and Drhys (22) – WA (Psychic Medium)
Charlie (55) and Eliza (23) – SA (Wine & Liquor Maker)
Darren (56) and Tess (26) – VIC & NSW (Luxury Travel Company Owner)
Heath (51) and Haydn (23) – NSW (Firefighter)
Neil (60) and Dylan (21) – QLD (National Sales Manager in Sports Construction)
Roe (56) and Sachem (23) – VIC & QLD (Basketball Skills Shooting Coach)
Shane (48) and Kayla (26) – QLD (Construction Business Owner)
Tim (55) and James (21) – VIC (Mental Health Facilitator)
Who Is The Host?
Radio presenter and comedian Kate Langbroek is the host of My Mum Your Dad. The mother-of-three is no stranger to television and a regular guest panellist on The Project.
"I'm properly excited for Australia to see this amazing new series, and see how brave and vulnerable these single parents are," Langbroek says in an official media statement. "To dare to dream and open their hearts to love again — and in the public arena — is incredibly courageous. There's nobody that cares about your relationship more than your kids, because they enter the relationship too.
Advertisement
"In fact, they are the ones that often end up carrying the emotional baggage. So it’s pretty special that these kids are (secretly) helping their parents on their quest to find a connection."
What Is The Air Date?
My Mum Your Dad premieres on Monday, November 7, at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.
What Is The Prize?
Of course, finding love is the end goal of this dating show, and you can't put a dollar amount on that. The parents will also find out if they have their children's approval or disapproval by the end of the social experiment at the Blessing Ceremony in the finale.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2022 season of Your Mum, My Dad.