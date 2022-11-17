Which Couples End Up Together On My Mum Your Dad?

Spoilers ahead. Unlike any dating show that Australia has seen in the reality TV genre, My Mum Your Dad continues to serve up the drama since premiering earlier this month.
In a nutshell, a group of mums and dads gather at a luxury retreat, while their adult children are watching on in a remote bunker. These 'kids' watch their parents' every move and compete in challenges for the power to determine who their parents will go on a date with and what they will do on the date.
Now that we're a few weeks into the show, some strong relationships are starting to form and speculation is rife about who will be together at the end. Here's where the couples are heading so far.
Advertisement
Heath & Michelle or Neil & Michelle
Things are not so straightforward when it comes to these contestants. While Heath has his eyes on Michelle, it gets complicated when Neil arrives and also shows an interest in her. A recent episode shows Michelle and Neil walking to the Parents' Retreat holding hands, proving they have an immediate spark.
But Heath then makes a move of his own, pulling Michelle aside for a chat and telling her, "There's no connections with anyone else, apart from you".
Petula and Darren
Petula has come onto the show with son Drhys and has been enjoying a blossoming bond with Darren. However, she's wondering whether the romance will last due to recent intruder Michelle who could prove to be a distraction for Darren.
"This could jeopardise our connection," Petula says on the show.
Meanwhile, Darren himself has admitted that it's been difficult to keep focused on the one connection with Petula.
"It's hard when you're trying to build a relationship, because they're distractions on the side," he says.
However, he also wants to keep in mind what daughter Tess has told him about finding love, and so decides he wants to solely pursue Petula.
"I came into The Retreat to change the way I looked at relationships," he explains to Petula. "Tess said, 'Dad maybe give love more of a chance,' and I've got one connection and I'm hoping to work on that."
Shane and Kristy
Shane and Kristy's budding relationship is huge for viewers because they shared the first kiss of the season! But, the sweet smooch only came after some hiccups for the pair.
Advertisement
In a recent episode, Kristy started giving Shane the cold shoulder after she was unsure of what Shane and his daughter Kayla had spoken about.
"All Shane says to Kayla is that I've got blonde hair and that gets up my goat a bit because I'm a lot more than just a girl with blonde hair," she says in a piece-to-camera.
When Shane approaches Kristy to make ammends, she gives him the silent treatment. However, after a good sleep, Kristy decides to clear the air and Shane accepts her apology.
"I feel like Kristy is trying really hard to make it work. It's good, I love it," he says. After a lovely garden picnic, it doesn't take long for the pair to lock lips and it's smiles all around.
Roe and Carole
The attraction was there from the get-go for these two when Carole walked into the Parents' Retreat as a newcomer.
""Carole came in sexy," says Roe, before Carole tells the cameras, "Roe with that American accent, I felt like I was on a movie set with Dwayne 'The Rock', he's just amazing".
While Carole has also had her eye on Heath, it looks like she and Roe are focusing on their connection as Heath connects with Michelle.
Tim and Mel
It's early days for Tim and Mel who are getting to know one another better through the experience. Watch this space.
Hosted by Kate Langbroek, My Mum Your Dad airs on Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.