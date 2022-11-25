Everything We Know About The My Mum Your Dad Finale

When it comes to dating shows on Australian reality TV, My Mum Your Dad is certainly one of a kind. It's not often we see parents and their offspring on a program together about love and romance, and in this case it involves a group of mums and dads gathering at a luxury retreat, while their adult children watch on in a remote bunker.
These 'kids' watch their parents' every move and compete in challenges for the power to determine who their parents will go on a date with and what they will do on the date.
Advertisement
After airing on Channel 9 over the past three weeks, the show is about to come to an end with a grand finale that promises drama, emotions and revelations. Here's everything you need to know about the final episode of Season 1 of My Mum Your Dad.
When is the My Mum Your Dad finale?
The My Mum Your Dad 2022 finale airs on Monday, November 28 at 7:30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.
How does the finale work?
The show's host Kate Langbroek will bring the parents and their children together in the finale for the 'Blessing Ceremony'. Each final couple will hear from their children about whether they approve or disapprove of their relationship continuing in the outside world.
What is the finale prize?
Ultimately, finding love is the end goal of this dating show, and you can't put a dollar amount on that.
Who ends up together on My Mum Your Dad?
From awkward first dates to candid confessions, affectionate first kisses and even a love triangle or two, the couples have gone through a lot during this season of My Mum Your Dad. The final pairs going into the finale are Heath and Michelle, Darren and Petula, Shane and Kristy, and Roe and Carole. Click here to read our rundown on what's gone down between these couples as we count down to hearing whether their kids will give these love stories their blessings.