Love Island Australia’s Lucinda Spills On What Happened BTS At Movie Night

But one of the biggest shocks of the night came when footage was aired that showed Nunns saying that Stafford "needed training" and that she needed to be taken to "puppy school", implying she was a dog. In retaliation, she said that Nunns was "punching" with her. "Any girl should always feel that a boy should be lucky to have them," she justifies. "He was not acting like he's lucky to have me." Strafford accuses Nunns of "gaslighting" her, with some of the other Islanders agreeing. For Strafford, standing up for herself doesn't come naturally for her. "It was such a hard thing to do. But you know what? I was that angry and felt so betrayed that I didn't even care."