Everything You Need To Know About Love Island Australia 2023 Finale

Just as we've settled into our new Love Island Australia watch schedule, the cruel television gods have decided to plop the finale right on our doorsteps. Honestly, pry all that Kale and Tyra loved-up airtime from my cold dead hands — I need them in my life forever!
Alas, we must soon say goodbye to the season five cast, but not before we're gifted with a cracking finale. Ahead, we've got all the details on the season five Love Island Australia finale including when it's airing, who the finalists are, and how to vote.
When is the Love Island Australia finale for 2023?
The Love Island Australia Grand Finale airs on Monday, December 16 at 6pm over on 9Now.
And no, I'm not ready.
Who are the finalists for Love Island Australia this season?
As we enter the last week of the show, we've managed to cull the villa down to just four couples. These are:
But on finale night, only three couples will be in the running for the crown — and the $50,000 grand prize. As for who the final three couples will be? We'll find out at the end of this week.
What happens in the Love Island Australia finale & do we get to vote?
After watching one of the most dramatic Australian seasons yet (and horniest!), we're expecting another firecracker of a finale.
One of the biggest questions of the season is if viewers will have a chance to vote on their favourite couple in the finale, and therefore decide the winner.
Thankfully, Channel 9 have confirmed that audiences will be able to vote on who their winner is this year. All you have to do is visit 9Now and vote for your favourite couple.
As the season has been pre-recorded in Spain, the finale has been filmed a little differently to its live counterparts. Just like last year, three alternative endings were filmed where each couple reacted to the news that they'd won. On this year's Grand Finale nnight, the winner's reaction will be aired — and they'll find out they've won at the exact same time as the rest of Australia!
Last year, Claudia Boifazio and Austen Bugeja were crowned as the winners of Love Island Australia 2022. Who will wear the crown this year? Only time will tell.