A Bachelor Contestant & A MAFS Connection: Here’s Everything We Know About Love Island 2023

Love Island Australia returns next week with a new bunch of twenty-something singles looking for love (and Instagram followers) in the Villa.
As with previous seasons, the contestants will compete to find their match and stay in the Villa, so they can be part of the last couple standing and get the chance to win the $50,000 prize money.
If previous seasons are anything to go by, there will be plenty of partner swapping, drama, gossip, and of course...love, to satisfy all our reality TV needs.
Here's everything we know about Love Island 2023 so far:
Who Is The Host?
Sophie Monk returns as the host of Love Island Australia for Season 5, offering the contestants advice and the occasional raised eyebrow. You can follow Sophie Monk on Instagram here.
Who Is The Cast?
Abby Miller — 23 (Makeup Artist from Sydney, NSW)
Abby briefly appeared on The Bachelors in 2023. She was also allegedly seeing Married At First Sight's Harrison Boon just before (and while) he was on the show.
The makeup artist from Cronulla, NSW, is sick of dating 'toxic' men and is looking for someone who will respect her in the Love Island villa.
Lucinda Stafford — 23 (Influencer from Brighton, UK)
Lucinda is the first ex-UK islander to be a contestant on the Aussie version.
She entered the UK Villa on day 9 and left on day 28. After leaving the Villa, she gained a huge social media following and now has over 800,000 followers on both Instagram and TikTok.
The 23-year-old lives in Brighton and runs an online shop, The Luxe Range.
Reid Polak — 26 (Personal Trainer/Model from Gold Coast, Queensland)
Reid has been a personal trainer since he was 18 and recently began modelling and acting. He was scouted while being an extra on the set for the TV show, La Brea.
He currently has 49,000 followers on Instagram.
Kale Roberts — 25 (Sales Executive from Gold Coast, Queensland)
Kale was born in Perth but moved to the Gold Coast in 2020.
While he's dated a few Gold Coast girls, he's ready to settle down with someone who makes him laugh.
Kirra Schofield — 26 (Early Childhood Educator from Perth, Western Australia)
After three relationships, Kirra has been single for six months and is ready to try to find love again.
Her sister Bronte gave her some advice before she entered the Villa.
"She said just be yourself and be strong and you will be fine," Kirra told Nine.com.au.
When asked about her experience on MAFS this year, she replied: "Intense, because me and my sister Bronte are so supportive of each other and we fight for each other, so to see what she was going through was so full-on.
"I feel like I take on her problems and what she does. When someone does her dirty, I am out for that person too. When I was hearing what she was going through it was tough, but I had to stand up for her."
Tyra Johannes — 23 (Accounts, Sunshine Coast, Queensland)
Tyra is of South African heritage and grew up in Queensland.
After being ghosted by a former rugby league player, Tyra is genuinely looking for love in the Villa.
"This opportunity has come at the right time and I am going to just go for it in the Villa, have fun and do something that is unique and a once in a lifetime experience."
Nakia Pires — 21 (Store Owner from Adelaide, South Australia)
Nakia grew up on a farm outside Adelaide and recently moved to the city. After ending a two-and-a-half-year relationship, she's looking for a handsome, down-to-earth man.
"I'm looking for someone who is a massive animal lover, because I am," she told Nine.com.au.
"Someone who is driven, funny and can match my energy. I want to find my best friend to fall in love with. And he has to be tall."
Tia Gregory — 24 (Real Estate Agent, Canberra, ACT)
Tia has been focused on her real estate career and has recently bought herself a Mercedes-Benz. She's usually attracted to bad boys and tattoos, but is hoping to try something different in the Villa.
Savanah Badger — 26 (Law Graduate from Adelaide, South Australia)
Adelaide's answer to Legally Blonde, Savanah graduated from her six-year law degree last year with the help of her pet chihuahua Mr Cheeto.
"Normally I go for feralish boys, the bad boys. They have to have a tan and I like boys that are really big, strong and masculine. I also don't mind a man who looks after himself," she told Nine.com.au.
"One of my ex-boyfriends used to get manicures and pedicures and I don't mind that. I want them to be funny and cute and have a sense of humour and not take things too seriously."
Nate Page — 24 (Personal trainer from Sydney, NSW)
Nate is a personal trainer from the northern beaches.
The 24-year-old has old-school values and he's looking for a girl who has a similar worldview.
Zac Nunns — 25 (Student from Melbourne, Victoria)
Zac began his career working as an electrician but is now studying media and communications.
Originally from New Zealand, Zac is looking for someone who can handle his fun and full-on personality.
"I'm looking forward to having the summer of a lifetime, meeting new friends and hopefully a girlfriend," he told Nine.com.au.
Ben Richardson — 22 (Videographer and Content Creator from Sydney, NSW)
Ben was born in Australia and is of Filipino descent. He's been single since high school but is now ready to settle down with the right girl.
He's hoping to find someone he can share his creativity with.
Ollie Lawson — 24 (FIFO Mining Electrician from Perth, WA)
Ollie grew up as a part of the Mormon church in England before leaving the church to move to Australia.
A FIFO worker, Ollie is hoping his British banter is a hit with the ladies in the Villa.
Trent Woolman — 25 (Tower Crane Operator from Melbourne, Victoria)
Trent was an AFL player in his teenage years before a back injury put a stop to his promising career.
He now works with his cousins and best mate as a tower crane operator.
Trent says his type is "models" but he's really hoping to find someone to settle down with in the Villa.
What Is The Air Date?
What Is The Prize?
The final prize up for grabs is $50,000 and the winner is actually determined by the public through a voting system. Couples compete to stay together (and impress viewers) in order to make it to the end and split the cash.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of Love Island Australia.