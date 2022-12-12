Which Love Island Australia 2022 Couples Are Still Together?

Spoilers ahead. After six weeks of flirting, smooching and soaking up the sun in the Spanish villa, the Love Island Australia contestants are about to face the music as the grand finale is just around the corner.
There are only a few contestants remaining on the reality TV show, and with several bombshells and a former winning couple in the mix this year, it's still anyone's guess as to who will win the show. Having said that, there are some bonds that are going strong in the villa, and whether they win or not, we all want to know if their romance will continue to blossom once the Islanders leave the show.
Season 4 of Love Island Australia was pre-filmed in Spain this year, which means the cast is all back in Australia, and there are already whispers and apparent sightings that could suggest who's still together and who's not. Let's investigate.
Claudia and Austen
Claudia and Austen have been going strong for several weeks, and not even the arrival of Claudia's ex Jason could lead their romance off-track. In fact, it only made Claudia more sure of her feelings for Austen and has strengthened the pair's relationship since.
As well as being tipped by many fans as the potential winners of this season, Claudia and Austen could very well be a couple that's still together beyond the show.
"I found something interesting," an apparent source told the reality TV podcast. "Claudia and Austen are still together."
This person said they saw an Instagram story on one of Claudia's friends' accounts, which included a mystery man’s arm and the tattoos matched Austen’s body ink.
Tina and Mitch
The winners of Love Island Australia 2021 seemed to have rekindled their old flame by pairing up in the villa. But could they really be second time lucky?
Another source has spoken to So Dramatic! and said they spotted eliminated contestant Layla spending time alone with Mitch in Melbourne.
"She was resting her head on his shoulders," they said.
Getting cosy or just an innocent friendly catchup?
Phoebe and Mitch
Phoebe and Mitch have had their ups and downs during their time together in the villa, especially when last year's winner, Mitch Hibberd (the other Mitch), caught Phoebe's attention when he arrived as a bombshell.
While there are no signs just yet that the couple could've split post-filming, we'll have to wait and see after the finale to be truly sure. Here's hoping they're going strong!
Jessica and Al
Jessica and former Married At First Sight star Al have been loved up for a few weeks now, and Al even broke the 'no-sex in the villa' promise he had made to his mum before going on the show.
"I'm really starting to see a future with him outside the villa," Jess said in the final recoupling ceremony. "What we have is really special, and he's a weapon."
Whether the lovebirds are still together is up in the air after Al apparently shared an Airbnb snap on his Insta stories with two glasses of wine featured upon check-in. According to The Brag, the reality star was spotted out and about with a mystery woman hours before this was uploaded.
Stella and Hugh
Stella and Hugh got together at the last recoupling for the season, when Stella had to decide if she would choose Jordan or Hugh.
The pair have hit it off since Hugh entered the villa as an intruder, and while it's early days for them on-screen, we can only hope they're still together.
Madeline and Callum
Madeline decided to couple up with Callum at the most recent recoupling, and so far things are looking promise.
"As soon as I set foot in the villa, we hit it off straight away," said Madeline. "I'm very excited to see where it goes."
The Love Island Australia 2022 finale takes place on Tuesday, December 20, with the final episode available to stream on 9Now the same day.