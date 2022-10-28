Love Island Fans, Assemble! A Juicy Spin-Off Hosted By Flex Mami & Josh Moss Is Here

With a new lineup of sexy singles and a sizzling beachside villa in Spain, Love Island Australia Season 4 promises to bring the binge-worthy goods in 2022.
Now, the producers behind the addictive reality TV show have revealed a new spin-off series called I’ve Got A Text with Josh and Flex! that makes for the ultimate post-episode debrief. If hearing this already tickles your fancy, you're in luck, as we have the lowdown on everything you need to know about it.
Who Is The Host?
The two hosts of I've Got A Text with Josh and Flex! are DJ, podcaster and content creator, Flex Mami (Lillian Ahenkan), and former Love Island contestant Josh Moss.
Ahenkan, who dabbled in reality TV as a contestant on Big Brother in 2021, has already made a name for herself in the Love Island fandom after regularly sharing her popular episode critiques and commentary videos on social media during past seasons.
Meanwhile, Moss has had first-hand experience in the Love Island villa, making him a great commentator on how contestants react to different challenges thrown their way during the show.
The launch of I’ve Got A Text with Josh and Flex! comes after former Bachelor star-turned-Masked Singer judge Abbie Chatfield hosted a similar show called Love Island Afterparty last year.
What Is The Air Date?
I’ve Got A Text with Josh and Flex! is a web series — or as Channel 9 puts it, a vodcast — that premiered on Thursday, October 27 at 7pm AEDT on 9Now. New episodes will be released online every Thursday following Love Island.
The main Love Island show hosted by Sophie Monk premieres on Monday, October 31 at 6pm on 9Now, with episodes also available later each evening on 9Go!
What Is It About?
I’ve Got A Text with Josh and Flex! will delve into the topics and questions that are on people's minds after Love Island episodes air. The hosts will be joined by special guests and will talk about everything including behind-the-scenes action, how contestants have behaved on the show, and the social issues raised in the villa.
As Ahenkan describes it an Instagram post: "We rant, debrief, unpack and gossip about all things @loveislandau, show you exclusive content and interview special guests AND Ex Islanders."
So far 13 singles have been revealed as part of the Love Island cast, and it will be their task to couple up and try to stay together while resisting the temptations of new cast members called bombshells. The cast includes Claudia, Stella, Holly, Jessica, Layla, Phoebe, Tak, Austen, Mitchell, Jordan, Conor, Andre and Callum. On that note, watch a preview below and let the bingeing begin!