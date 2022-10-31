60 Cameras & A Special Teepee — Your First Look Inside The Spanish Love Island 2022 Villa

If there's one thing I love more than watching the drama unfold on Love Island Australia, it's appreciating the dreamy beachside villa that the contestants get to call their home during filming.
This year the singles will be flirting up a storm at a stunning new villa in Mallorca, Spain, where over 60 cameras will capture their every move.
It marks the reality TV show's return to the European hot spot after it was first filmed in Spain back in Season 1 in 2018. Season 2 was filmed closer to home in Fiji, and Season 3 was shot in Byron Bay when international travel was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, host Sophie Monk will welcome the love hopefuls to the villa that was specially designed by TV production designer Rodney Brundson, with a dedicated team spending several months transforming the space into the gorgeous oasis we'll see on screen.
This year's villa includes a bedroom, pool area, outdoor kitchen, upstairs bedroom, upstairs makeup room, terrace nook to chat upstairs, outdoor shower, sunbathing terrace, pool deck chairs, outdoor gym and firepit on the bottom level.
Plus, for the first time in Love Island Australia history, there will be a special teepee where contestants can have deep and meaningful chats.
On that note, don't wait any longer. Follow my lead and transport yourself to sunny Europe by taking a look inside the mesmerising Love Island villa.
