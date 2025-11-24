Big Brother’s Mia Calls Out The “Double Standard” When It Comes To Outspoken Women

Out of the past six nominations, only one has been a man. Mia notes she saw the pattern straight away, and calls the women "easy targets" in the house. "It felt like we were kind of being witches burned on a stake. You know, ladies of the damned... that's the pattern I saw straight away when the nominations were announced," she recalls. "The women who are really helpful and outspoken [and] independent." Mia went into the Big Brother Australia house with an open mind, ready to listen and have conversations with people holding different views. She didn't consider the fact that this may not be reciprocated. "I wasn't prepared [for] people [that] didn't want to hear [my opinions] and, you know, some people didn't want to know my story. They didn't want to know my opinion," she says. "When [you're] very much misunderstood, you can feel lonely. It's a little isolating as well."