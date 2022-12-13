Who Wins Love Island Australia 2022?

With just a week to go until the grand finale, speculation is rife about who will win Love Island Australia 2022.
There are only a handful of couples left on the reality TV show, with a mix of strong relationships and blossoming bonds in the Spanish villa. The final prize up for grabs is $50,000 and ideally, couples will want to stay together (and impress viewers) in order to make it to the end and split the cash.
This year's finale is different to other years as Season 4 has been pre-recorded in Spain. However, viewers will still be able to cast their votes on which couple should win, thanks to some strategic filming tactics from the production side.
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the Channel 9 show filmed three alternate endings, where each remaining couple is captured reacting to the news they've won. The publication claims that an apparent production source has revealed that only one version will ultimately be aired, depending on who viewers vote for.
"Nobody has any idea who will win the cash prize as producers had all the finalists film a version where they win," the insider said.
"The contestants won’t find out if they’ve won or not until they actually sit down to watch the finale with the rest of Australia, and see if their winning scene is played."
According to betting agency Sportsbet, fan favourite couple Claudia Bonifazio and Austen Bugeja are in with a good chance of winning Love Island with their odds sitting at 1.27.
Next in line are Phoebe Spiller and Mitchell Eliot with odds of 5, followed by Jessica Losurdo and MAFS star Al Perkins sitting at 8.5.
Recently eliminated contestants have also shared their thoughts on who could take out the winning title.
Co-star Vakoo Kauapirura agreed, telling the publication, "I think they're such an amazing couple and they are who I'm rooting for personally."
The Love Island Australia 2022 finale takes place on Tuesday, December 20, with the final episode available to stream on 9Now the same day.